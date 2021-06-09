NJSIAA approves modified high school sports calendar

New Jersey high school sports will have a more defined — and in the cases of some seasons shorter — calendar in 2022-23.

The executive committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 35-2 to approve the new calendar Wednesday morning.

The NJSIAA calendar committee developed the revised calendar to provide a consistent number of days for the fall, winter and spring seasons. The calendar is also designed to provide clear breaks between the seasons and bring equity to all sports. A third goal is to provide schools with scheduling flexibility.

But the new calendar does shorten the basketball season. Under the new schedule, the high school basketball season would be reduced from 93 regular and postseason days in 2021-22 to 81 days in 2022-23.

Postseason starting dates will be determined in the future, according to the new calendar. Individual sports committees will also determine if Tournament of Champions are held in each sport. For example, the NJSIAA Basketball Committee will determine if the basketball TOC continues for the 2022-23 season and beyond.