NJSIAA approves modified high school sports calendar

New Jersey high school sports will have a more defined — and in the cases of some seasons shorter — calendar in 2022-23.
The executive committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 35-2 to approve the new calendar Wednesday morning.
The NJSIAA calendar committee developed the revised calendar to provide a consistent number of days for the fall, winter and spring seasons. The calendar is also designed to provide clear breaks between the seasons and bring equity to all sports. A third goal is to provide schools with scheduling flexibility.
But the new calendar does shorten the basketball season. Under the new schedule, the high school basketball season would be reduced from 93 regular and postseason days in 2021-22 to 81 days in 2022-23.
Postseason starting dates will be determined in the future, according to the new calendar. Individual sports committees will also determine if Tournament of Champions are held in each sport. For example, the NJSIAA Basketball Committee will determine if the basketball TOC continues for the 2022-23 season and beyond.
Football is not included in the new calendar. The state’s schools voted Monday on whether to approve a schedule that would produce true public school state champions. The results of that vote are expected to be announced this week.
In other votes Wednesday, the NJSIAA took another step toward addressing the issue of high-profile athletes transferring from school to school in search of better athletic environments.
The executive committee approved a proposal that would ban any athlete who transferred after opening day in any sport from the postseason.
Under the previous rule, athletes who transferred before a season’s mid-point in each sport were eligible for the postseason.
Personnel changes announced
The NJSIAA also announced several personnel changes Wednesday.
Assistant director Bill Bruno announced he is retiring because of health reasons.
“My 45 years as a teacher, a coach and an athletic director and most recently as an assistant director here has come to an end,” Bruno said in a prepared statement read during the meeting. “I know it’s the right decision. I have seen first-hand how this committee provides the student-athletes of this state with the leadership, guidance and a vision for their future."
Assistant director Jack DuBois is also retiring.
“It’s been a joy serving the student athletes of New Jersey,” he said.
In other personnel news, NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire announced that current assistant directors Kim Degraw Cole and Tony Maselli will be promoted to chief compliance officer and chief operating officer, respectively, as of July 1. Maguire will become the NJSIAA executive director as of July 1.
“Kim will be the second in charge for all things compliance and eligibility related,” Maguire said. “Tony will be second in charge for all things sports and operations related.”
Maguire also announced that Greg Bailey, a long-time executive committee member and a North Jersey official, will become fill the newly-created position of football coordinator in 2021-22. Bailey will report director to Maguire.
NJSIAA's budget
Maguire said the NJSIAA 2021-22 budget projects a $185,000 profit. That profit will largely be due to an increase in tournament entry fees.
Maguire also announced that NJSIAA championship events the weekend of June 18/19/20 will be free to the public.
“NJSIAA has been able to weather the COVID financial storm with a stringent oversight of expenses,” she said. “We would like to end the school year with this give back to our student athletes, families and fans.”
