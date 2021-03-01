NJSIAA announces plans for state individual wrestling tournament

There will be a New Jersey high school individual wrestling tournament for boys and girls this spring, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday.
But because of COVID-19, there will be some changes.
There will be no team tournament this season.
The NJSIAA did not name any venues for this year’s tournament Monday. Any venue or spectator information will depend on state government mandates at the tournament is held, the NJSIAA said.
The state wrestling individual tournament usually concludes with a weekend of action in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
“Nothing about this past year has been fair or easy, but given the circumstances, this framework provides our student athletes an opportunity to compete at the highest level,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said in a prepared statement. “Ultimately, health data and trends will determine if a tournament of this type will be possible. The formula is simple – the fewer the cases, the more opportunity to compete.”
The girls tournament will begin April 3. The finals will be held April 10. The boys tournament will begin 17 and 18. The finals will be held April 24 and 25.
The tournaments will begin at the regional level. There will be no district competition.
A selection committee will determine participants for both the girls and boys regional competitions.
For girls, a total of eight wrestlers will be seeded per weight class for each of the two regions.
Meanwhile, 16 boys will be seeded per weight class for each of the four, newly created combined regions.
For both girls and boys, the wrestlers who place in the top four in their weight class, in each region, will advance to the state-level competition.
New Jersey high schools began wrestling practice Monday. The regular season starts March 16.
