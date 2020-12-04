NJSIAA announces high school ice hockey will start Jan. 15

The high school ice hockey season will hopefully begin Jan. 15, according to New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The NJSIAA also issued the following guidelines when it comes to hockey. The season will be extended until March 6. Outdoor and virtual practices can start Dec. 14. Indoor practices cannot start until Jan. 3.
Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this month issued an executive order prohibiting indoor sports practices and games from Saturday until Jan. 2.
“NJSIAA will continue to find creative ways for our students to safety participate in interscholastic athletics,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said in a prepared statement. “During our fall season, NJSIAA member schools successfully engaged approximately 80,000 student-athletes across five sports. We hope to find similar success this winter.”
