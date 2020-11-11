 Skip to main content
NJSIAA and governor's office to meet to discuss winter high school sports season
NJSIAA and governor's office to meet to discuss winter high school sports season

Ocean City takes the win over Mainland Regional for a final score of 29 to 32, in the CAL girls basketball tilte tournament, in Linwood, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to meet with Gov. Phil Murphy's office next week to discuss the future of the winter high school sports season amid rising COVID-19 cases around the state  

NJSIAA CEO Colleen Maguire said during their meeting Wednesday that the association will announce its winter season plans by Nov. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

