Nick Salfi leads Middle Township to Cape May County golf championship

The Middle Township High School golf team, led by individual winner Nick Salfi, won the Cape May County Golf Championship on Monday at Shore Gate Golf Club in Ocean View.
The team title was Middle's first in the fourth annual tournament.
Salfi, a senior, won the county individual championship with an 18-hole round of 85.
Middle's Jake Riggs, a junior, shot an 86 for second place. Senior Alyssa Hicks, of Cape May Tech, was third with a 91. Tech senior David Wurtz and Wildwood Catholic's Kieron Kelly, a junior, tied for fourth at 92.
The Panthers won the team title with a score of 371. Ocean City was second at 387 and Cape May Tech third with a 390.
Middle's other two scorers were juniors Evan Rinier and Haley Cohn, who tied at 100 apiece.
"We have players who can score well even though they're not real experienced, and today they put it all together," Middle coach Dave Joslin said. "The course was in great shape, and we had a decent day."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
