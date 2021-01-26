New Jersey high school hoops star rebuffed in attempt to wear BLM shirt

A New Jersey school board rejected an appeal by one of the state’s top high school basketball players to wear a warmup shirt with “Black Lives Matter” written on it when the season begins Tuesday.

At a meeting last week, the Manchester Township Board of Education rejected the effort by Destiny Adams. Adams, who is Black, is considered one of the best players in the state and has committed to the University of North Carolina.

Adams’ mother told The Associated Press on Tuesday that her daughter planned to wear socks with reading “Black Lives Matter” on them for Manchester Township’s first game Tuesday afternoon.

Destiny Adams, who is a senior, spoke to the board at a meeting last Wednesday. She read a statement saying she wanted to wear the shirt to teach little girls “to stand up for what’s right and always let their voices be heard.”

“To me, Black Lives Matter doesn’t have anything to do with the police,” she added. “I have nothing against the police. It’s just that all lives cannot and will not matter until Black lives do.”