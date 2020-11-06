New Jersey high school football scores

SCORES
Friday
Bayonne 40, North Bergen 8
Bernards 28, Delaware Valley Regional 24
Bridgeton 25, Middle Township 7
Buena Regional 55, Schalick 14
Burlington Township 21, Delran 13
Cinnaminson 36, Pemberton 0
Collingswood 22, Woodstown 19
Don Bosco Prep 40, Passaic Tech 0
Donovan Catholic 35, Toms River North 0
Dwight-Morrow 48, Memorial 3
Ewing 62, Allentown 56
High Point 48, North Warren 7
Hightstown 35, Cherry Hill East 0
Holmdel 37, Marlboro 0
Holy Spirit 12, St. Augustine 7
Lenape Valley 48, Mountain Lakes 33
Lyndhurst 34, Snyder 6
Mahwah 25, Lakeland 21
Manasquan 28, Barnegat 8
Matawan 28, Keyport 14
Millville 16, Williamstown 8
Montville 41, Roxbury 7
Mount Olive 37, Jefferson 0
North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 7
North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 6
Ocean City 63, Mainland Regional 0
Old Tappan 14, Pascack Valley 7
Park Ridge 44, Glen Rock 14
Pope John XXIII 40, Passaic Tech 0
Ramsey 34, Verona 27
Randolph 38, West Morris 13
Ridge 35, Hillsborough 21
Ridgewood 41, Paramus 0
Rumson-Fair Haven 34, Ocean Township 7
St. Joseph-Montvale 34, Don Bosco Prep 14
Toms River South 17, Toms River East 7
Wall 31, Middletown South 10
Warren Hills 35, Belvidere 14
Westwood 17, Demarest 14
Wood-Ridge 7, Saddle Brook 6
Thursday
Clayton 40, Cumberland Regional 0
New Egypt 31, Bordentown 14
North Plainfield 28, West Milford 14
Nutley 26, Columbia 14
South Hunterdon 20, Dunellen 0
Vineland 35, Clearview Regional 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
