 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey high school football scores
0 comments
agate

New Jersey high school football scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

St. Augustine vs. Holy Spirit during the first half of football game at St. Augustine Prep High School Friday Nov 6, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

SCORES

Friday

Bayonne 40, North Bergen 8

Bernards 28, Delaware Valley Regional 24

Bridgeton 25, Middle Township 7

Buena Regional 55, Schalick 14

Burlington Township 21, Delran 13

Cinnaminson 36, Pemberton 0

Collingswood 22, Woodstown 19

Don Bosco Prep 40, Passaic Tech 0

Donovan Catholic 35, Toms River North 0

Dwight-Morrow 48, Memorial 3

Ewing 62, Allentown 56

High Point 48, North Warren 7

Hightstown 35, Cherry Hill East 0

Holmdel 37, Marlboro 0

Holy Spirit 12, St. Augustine 7

Lenape Valley 48, Mountain Lakes 33

Lyndhurst 34, Snyder 6

Mahwah 25, Lakeland 21

Manasquan 28, Barnegat 8

Matawan 28, Keyport 14

Millville 16, Williamstown 8

Montville 41, Roxbury 7

Mount Olive 37, Jefferson 0

North Brunswick 14, South Brunswick 7

North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 6

Ocean City 63, Mainland Regional 0

Old Tappan 14, Pascack Valley 7

Park Ridge 44, Glen Rock 14

Pope John XXIII 40, Passaic Tech 0

Ramsey 34, Verona 27

Randolph 38, West Morris 13

Ridge 35, Hillsborough 21

Ridgewood 41, Paramus 0

Rumson-Fair Haven 34, Ocean Township 7St. Joseph-Montvale 34, Don Bosco Prep 14

Toms River South 17, Toms River East 7

Wall 31, Middletown South 10

Warren Hills 35, Belvidere 14

Westwood 17, Demarest 14

Wood-Ridge 7, Saddle Brook 6

Thursday

Clayton 40, Cumberland Regional 0

New Egypt 31, Bordentown 14

North Plainfield 28, West Milford 14

Nutley 26, Columbia 14

South Hunterdon 20, Dunellen 0

Vineland 35, Clearview Regional 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News