New Jersey high school football scores

FRIDAY’S SCORES
Barnegat 36, Lakewood 0
Bordentown 21, Maple Shade 20
Brick Memorial 13, Central Regional 7
Butler 24, New Milford 3
Caldwell 49, Snyder 6
Cedar Grove 35, Boonton 21
Cranford 43, North Brunswick 19
Cresskill 39, Wood-Ridge 0
Delaware Valley Regional 20, Hillside 14, OT
Delsea 27, Millville 14
Donovan Catholic 28, Red Bank Catholic 14
Eastern 42, Jackson Memorial 21
Glen Rock 21, Garfield 12
Hanover Park 47, Madison 21
Highland 13, Deptford 6
Hillsborough 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 14
Iselin Kennedy 27, Colonia 26, OT
Jefferson 19, Lakeland 12
Manalapan 49, Marlboro 6
Middle Township 7, Pennsville Memorial 0
Middlesex 42, Roselle 26
Monroe 35, South Brunswick 10
Montville 20, High Point 14
New Providence 21, Brearley 20, OT
North Plainfield 56, South Plainfield 21
Paramus 42, Paterson Kennedy 0
Passaic Tech 14, Columbia 7
Penns Grove 36, Buena Regional 0
Phillipsburg 42, Ridge 17
Randolph 43, Irvington 32
Raritan 29, Lacey 19
Ridgewood 28, Eastside Paterson 8
River Dell 7, Pascack Valley 2
Robbinsville 49, Allentown 14
Saddle Brook 39, Lyndhurst 21
Sayreville 20, Linden 17
Shore Regional 42, Jackson Liberty 6
Somerville 39, Woodbridge 26
Sparta 28, Parsippany Hills 21
Spotswood 19, Dunellen 0
Voorhees 34, South River 26
Wall 42, Mater Dei 0
Watchung Hills 21, North Hunterdon 0
West Deptford 48, Sterling 0
NJIC Championship
Semifinal
Becton 21, Park Ridge 0
WJFL Postseason
Bracket A
Semifinal
Holy Spirit 34, Winslow 0
Bracket B
Semifinal
Ocean City 12, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7
Bracket C
Semifinal
Williamstown 14, Hammonton 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
— Associated Press
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Twp.
Holy Spirit vs Winslow Township football game
