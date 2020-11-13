 Skip to main content
New Jersey high school football scores
agate

New Jersey high school football scores

111420_spt_OCFB

On Nov.13 2020, In Ocean City, Ocean City High School football hosts St.Joes.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Barnegat 36, Lakewood 0

Bordentown 21, Maple Shade 20

Brick Memorial 13, Central Regional 7

Butler 24, New Milford 3

Caldwell 49, Snyder 6

Cedar Grove 35, Boonton 21

Cranford 43, North Brunswick 19

Cresskill 39, Wood-Ridge 0

Delaware Valley Regional 20, Hillside 14, OT

Delsea 27, Millville 14

Donovan Catholic 28, Red Bank Catholic 14

Eastern 42, Jackson Memorial 21

Glen Rock 21, Garfield 12

Hanover Park 47, Madison 21

Highland 13, Deptford 6

Hillsborough 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 14

Iselin Kennedy 27, Colonia 26, OT

Jefferson 19, Lakeland 12

Manalapan 49, Marlboro 6

Middle Township 7, Pennsville Memorial 0

Middlesex 42, Roselle 26

Monroe 35, South Brunswick 10

Montville 20, High Point 14

New Providence 21, Brearley 20, OT

North Plainfield 56, South Plainfield 21

Paramus 42, Paterson Kennedy 0

Passaic Tech 14, Columbia 7

Penns Grove 36, Buena Regional 0

Phillipsburg 42, Ridge 17

Randolph 43, Irvington 32

Raritan 29, Lacey 19

Ridgewood 28, Eastside Paterson 8

River Dell 7, Pascack Valley 2

Robbinsville 49, Allentown 14

Saddle Brook 39, Lyndhurst 21

Sayreville 20, Linden 17

Shore Regional 42, Jackson Liberty 6

Somerville 39, Woodbridge 26

Sparta 28, Parsippany Hills 21

Spotswood 19, Dunellen 0

Voorhees 34, South River 26

Wall 42, Mater Dei 0

Watchung Hills 21, North Hunterdon 0

West Deptford 48, Sterling 0

NJIC Championship

Semifinal

Becton 21, Park Ridge 0

WJFL Postseason

Bracket A

Semifinal

Holy Spirit 34, Winslow 0

Bracket B

Semifinal

Ocean City 12, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7

Bracket C

Semifinal

Williamstown 14, Hammonton 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

— Associated Press

