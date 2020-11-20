 Skip to main content
New Jersey high school football scores
New Jersey high school football scores

Ocean City DePaul football

Ocean City plays DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Friday

Allentown 54, Hopewell Valley Central 48

Bernards 40, Voorhees 2

Brearley 44, Bound Brook 28

Buena Regional 33, Florence 14

Cedar Creek 35, Absegami 14

DePaul Catholic 49, Ocean City 22

Fort Lee 36, Harrison 6

Glen Rock 35, Rutherford 34

Hanover Park 41, Mahwah 35

Jefferson 28, Montville 7

Lakeland 20, West Milford 17

Linden 30, North Plainfield 14

Maple Shade 38, Pennsville Memorial 6

Middle Township 13, Gateway 10

Millville 49, Egg Harbor 13

Monroe 13, Sayreville 12

Mount Olive 21, Randolph 7

Newton 42, Mountain Lakes 7

Raritan 42, Brick Memorial 20

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Freehold 3

Shawnee 44, Rancocas Valley 25

St. Joseph-Hammonton 13, Hammonton 0

Steinert 17, Bordentown 0

Wall 18, Donovan Catholic 15

West Essex 35, Parsippany Hills 7

West Morris 14, Ridgewood 13

2020 NJIC Championship

Championship

Becton 41, Waldwick 12

WJFL Postseason

Bracket D championship

Penns Grove 18, Atlantic City 14

WJFL Postseason

Bracket A championship

Holy Spirit 21, Lenape 7

Bracket C championship

Williamstown 6, St. Augustine 0

Thursday

Barnegat 14, St. John Vianney 7

Caldwell 37, Pequannock 0

Columbia 42, Belleville 7

Garfield 27, Hawthorne 21

Glen Ridge 34, Ridgefield Park 20

Kinnelon 32, Dumont 14

Lincoln 44, Bayonne 20

Lower Cape May Regional 30, Overbrook 7

Matawan 35, Monmouth 12

Morris Catholic 20, Mendham 18

New Milford 42, Lyndhurst 6

New Providence 33, Middlesex 10

Pemberton 26, Oakcrest 3

Pinelands Reg. 34, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Riverside 28, Lindenwold 16

Roxbury 7, Chatham 0

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 40, Iselin Kennedy 2

South Hunterdon 33, Pingry 14

Vernon 33, Pascack Hills 13

West Deptford 37, Woodbury 6

Willingboro 21, Timber Creek 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.

— Associated Press

