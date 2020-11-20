New Jersey high school football scores

Friday
Allentown 54, Hopewell Valley Central 48
Bernards 40, Voorhees 2
Brearley 44, Bound Brook 28
Buena Regional 33, Florence 14
Cedar Creek 35, Absegami 14
DePaul Catholic 49, Ocean City 22
Fort Lee 36, Harrison 6
Glen Rock 35, Rutherford 34
Hanover Park 41, Mahwah 35
Jefferson 28, Montville 7
Lakeland 20, West Milford 17
Linden 30, North Plainfield 14
Maple Shade 38, Pennsville Memorial 6
Middle Township 13, Gateway 10
Millville 49, Egg Harbor 13
Monroe 13, Sayreville 12
Mount Olive 21, Randolph 7
Newton 42, Mountain Lakes 7
Raritan 42, Brick Memorial 20
Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Freehold 3
Shawnee 44, Rancocas Valley 25
St. Joseph-Hammonton 13, Hammonton 0
Steinert 17, Bordentown 0
Wall 18, Donovan Catholic 15
West Essex 35, Parsippany Hills 7
West Morris 14, Ridgewood 13
2020 NJIC Championship
Championship
Becton 41, Waldwick 12
WJFL Postseason
Bracket D championship
Penns Grove 18, Atlantic City 14
WJFL Postseason
Bracket A championship
Holy Spirit 21, Lenape 7
Bracket C championship
Williamstown 6, St. Augustine 0
Thursday
Barnegat 14, St. John Vianney 7
Caldwell 37, Pequannock 0
Columbia 42, Belleville 7
Garfield 27, Hawthorne 21
Glen Ridge 34, Ridgefield Park 20
Kinnelon 32, Dumont 14
Lincoln 44, Bayonne 20
Lower Cape May Regional 30, Overbrook 7
Matawan 35, Monmouth 12
Morris Catholic 20, Mendham 18
New Milford 42, Lyndhurst 6
New Providence 33, Middlesex 10
Pemberton 26, Oakcrest 3
Pinelands Reg. 34, Point Pleasant Beach 14
Riverside 28, Lindenwold 16
Roxbury 7, Chatham 0
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 40, Iselin Kennedy 2
South Hunterdon 33, Pingry 14
Vernon 33, Pascack Hills 13
West Deptford 37, Woodbury 6
Willingboro 21, Timber Creek 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
— Associated Press
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Holy Spirit vs Lenape football game
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
112120_spt_holyspirit 769
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Holy Spirit vs Lenape
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.