New Jersey high school athletes one step closer to endorsement deals

ROBBINSVILLE — Backed by plenty of positive reviews, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association took another step toward passing legislation to allow state high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The NJSIAA executive committee passed the proposal with just one no vote Wednesday morning. If the proposal passes on second reading next month, it will take effect in January 2022.

“This is a great opportunity for us to figure out what we want to do and what we want to allow,” NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said. "We’re allowing the student-athletes to have this opportunity.”

Maguire said she has received positive feedback on the New Jersey proposal from several nearby state high school athletic associations. Over the past couple of months, state high school sports governing bodies around the country have discussed allowing NIL deals. California allows name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, while Texas, Mississippi and Illinois have made the deals illegal.

The NJSIAA’s proposal comes after the NCAA suspended its rule prohibiting college athletes from profiting off their NIL. The NCAA’s decision also said high school athletes could not lose their college eligibility for profiting off their NIL.