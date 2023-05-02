A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.
Golf
1. Moorestown (1);12-1
2. Washington Township (3);11-1
3. Mainland Regional (2);9-1
4. Haddonfield (5);11-1
5. Williamstown (4);10-3
6. Kingsway Regional (6);8-2
7. West Deptford (7);11-4
8. St. Augustine Prep (9);10-4
9. Shawnee (8);9-3
10. Ocean City (10);9-4
11. Cherokee (11);7-2
Baseball
1. Shawnee (1);12-1
2. St. Augustine (2);10-3
3. Donovan Catholic (3);10-1
4. Jackson Memorial (4);11-2
5. Kingsway Regional (5);9-3
6. Gloucester Catholic (7);7-4
7. Vineland (9);10-3
8. Buena Regional (10);13-0
9. Bishop Eustace (11);8-5
10. Egg Harbor Township (8);8-5
11. Delsea Regional (UR);8-2
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);16-0
2. Egg Harbor Township (2);10-0
3. Jackson Memorial (3);12-0
4. Clayton (4);11-1
5. Lenape (7);14-4
6. Audubon (8);9-2
7. Delran (9);8-3
8. Cherokee (UR);11-3
9. Moorestown (UR);9-2
10. Cinnaminson (UR);8-3
11. St. Joseph Academy (10);10-4
Boys track and field
1. Southern Regional (2)
2. Toms River North (3)
3. Pennsauken (1)
4. Cinnaminson (4)
5. Deptford (UR)
6. Delsea Regional (6)
7. Egg Harbor Township (8)
8. Eastern Regional (7)
9. Toms River South (5)
10. Mainland Regional (10)
11. Pleasantville (11)
Girls track and field
1. Ocean City (8)
2. Haddonfield (UR)
3. Toms River North (2)
4. Mainland Regional (6)
5. Eastern Regional (3)
6. Winslow Township (5)
7. Timber Creek (1)
8. Rancocas Valley (7)
9. Cherokee (UR)
10. Southern Regional (UR)
11. Absegami (UR)
Boys crew
1. Holy Spirit (1)
2. St. Augustine Prep (3)
3. Egg Harbor Township (2)
4. Moorestown (UR)
5. Haddon Township (6)
6. Ocean City (4)
7. Mainland Regional (5)
8. Vineland (11)
9. Atlantic City (8)
10. Absegami (9)
11. Cedar Creek (10)
Girls crew
1. Holy Spirit (1)
2. Mainland Regional (7)
3. Atlantic City (2)
4. Egg Harbor Township (3)
5. Moorestown (UR)
6. Ocean City (5)
7. Haddonfield (4)
8. Haddon Township (11)
9. Absegami (9)
10. Vineland (8)
11. Oakcrest (6)
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);5-4
2. Haddonfield (2);5-2
3. Southern Regional (4);7-1
4. Shawnee (3);7-2
5. Eastern Regional (5);7-1
6. Ocean City (9);5-3
7. Cherokee (6);5-3
8. Clearview Regional (7); 6-2
9. Toms River East (11);6-1
10. Moorestown (8);4-6
11. Barnegat (UR);8-2
Girls lacrosse
1. Moorestown (1);10-1
2. Shawnee (2);8-1
3. Haddonfield (3);7-3
4. Southern Regional (4);6-2
5. Cherokee (6);8-2
6. Barnegat (7);9-1
7. Ocean City (9);6-4
8. Holy Spirit (5);7-1
9. Central Regional (10);8-1
10. Cherry Hill West (11);7-2
11. West Deptford (UR);8-2
