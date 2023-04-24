A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.
Baseball
1. Shawnee (4);10-1
2. St. Augustine (1);9-3
3. Donovan Catholic (5);8-1
4. Jackson Memorial (UR);9-2
5. Kingsway Regional (2);6-3
6. Cherry Hill East (UR);8-4
7. Gloucester Catholic (10);6-4
8. Egg Harbor Township (7);7-4
9 Vineland (UR);8-3
10. Buena Regional (11);11-0
11. Bishop Eustace (UR);6-5
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);13-0
2. Egg Harbor Township (3);8-0
3. Jackson Memorial (UR);9-0
4. Clayton (5);11-1
5. Northern Burlington (8);8-1
6. Haddon Heights (2);9-2
7. Lenape (10);11-4
8. Audubon (4);7-2
9. Delran (7);6-3
10. St. Joseph (11);9-2
11. Southern Regional (UR);8-3
Boys track and field
1. Pennsauken
2. Southern Regional
3. Toms River North
4. Cinnaminson
5. Toms River South
6. Delsea Regional
7. Eastern Regional
8. Egg Harbor Township
9. Haddonfield
10. Mainland Regional
11. Pleasantville
Girls track and field
1. Timber Creek
2. Toms River North
3. Eastern
4. Southern Regional
5. Winslow Township
6. Mainland Regional
7. Rancocas Valley
8. Ocean City
9. Willingboro
10. Washington Township
11. Clayton
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);3-3
2. Haddonfield (2);4-2
3. Shawnee (3);6-1
4. Southern Regional (6);6-1
5. Eastern Regional (9);4-1
6. Cherokee (10);5-2
7. Clearview Regional (5); 4-2
8. Moorestown (4);4-3
9. Ocean City (7);4-3
10. Lenape (9);4-4
11. Toms River East (UR);5-1
Girls lacrosse
1. Moorestown (2);7-1
2. Shawnee (1);5-1
3. Haddonfield (3);6-2
4. Southern Regional (5);5-2
5. Holy Spirit (6);6-0
6. Cherokee (7);6-3
7. Barnegat (8);7-1
8. Lenape (4);2-3
9. Ocean City (9);4-3
10. Central Regional (UR);7-0
11. Cherry Hill West (10);5-3
Golf
1. Moorestown (1);8-1
2. Mainland Regional (2);7-0
3. Washington Township (4);9–1
4. Williamstown (5);8-2
5. Haddonfield (3);10-1
6. Kingsway Regional (6);5-2
7. West Deptford (UR);10-4
8. Shawnee (7);6-2
9. St. Augustine Prep (9);5-3
10. Ocean City (9);7-2
11. Cherokee (10);6-1
Boys crew
1. Holy Spirit (1)
2. Egg Harbor Township (3)
3. St. Augustine Prep (2)
4. Ocean City (4)
5. Mainland Regional (5)
6. Haddon Township (6)
7. Oakcrest (8)
8. Atlantic City (7)
9. Absegami (UR)
10. Cedar Creek (10)
11. Vineland (9)
Girls crew
1. Holy Spirit (2)
2. Atlantic City (1)
3. Egg Harbor Township (3)
4. Haddonfield (6)
5. Ocean City (4)
6. Oakcrest (11)
7. Mainland Regional (5)
8. Vineland (9)
9. Absegami (8)
10. ACIT (7)
11. Haddon Township (10)
