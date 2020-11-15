New Elite 11 rankings in soccer, field hockey and football

Holy Spirit, the No. 1 ranked team in The Press Elite 11, will host No. 2 ranked Lenape for the West Jersey Football League Pod A title game at 6 p.m. Friday.
The game will have a major say in determining the mythical South Jersey champion.
Lenape advanced to the pod final with a 31-28 overtime win over No. 5 Cherokee on Sunday. Dylan Shank kicked the winning 48-yard field goal in overtime. Lenape quarterback Brady Long threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score.
The Press Elite 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. Holy Spirit (1) 6-0: Beat Winslow Township 34-0
2. Lenape (2) 5-0: Beat Cherokee 31-28
3. Ocean City (3) 6-0: Beat St. Joseph 12-7
4. Donovan Catholic (5) 7-0: Beat Red Bank Catholic 28-14
5. Cherokee (4) 5-1: Lost to Lenape 31-28
6. St. Joseph (6) 5-2: Lost to Ocean City 12-7
7. St. Augustine Prep (8) 3-2: Idle
8. Winslow Township (7) 5-1: Lost to Holy Spirit 34-0
9. Camden (11) 4-1: Beat Timber Creek 18-7.
10. Williamstown (UR) 5-2: Beat Hammonton 14-13
11. Hammonton (9) 3-2: Lost to Williamstown 14-13
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Eastern Regional (1) 11-0
2. Kingsway Regional (2) 11-0
3. Camden Catholic (3) 9-1-1
4. Moorestown (4) 9-2
5. Southern Regional (5) 14-0
6. Seneca (6) 10-2-1
7. Ocean City (8) 9-2
8. Haddonfield (7) 11-4
9. Middle Township (9) 10-2-1
10. Shawnee (10) 8-2-1
11. Delsea Regional (UR) 12-2-1
Boys soccer
1. Shawnee (1) 8-1
2. St. Augustine Prep (2) 12-1-1
3. Triton Regional (3) 13-0
4. Toms River North (4) 11-1-1
5. Egg Harbor Township (7) 11-1
6. Kingsway Regional (9) 9-2-1
7. Cherokee (6) 8-3-1
8. Pinelands Regional (11) 11-1-1
9. Clearview Regional (8) 8-3-1
10. Paul VI (UR) 7-3
11. Southern Regional (UR) 12-1
Girls soccer
1. Eastern Regional (1) 12-0
2. Toms River North (2) 13-0-1
3. Ocean City (3) 8-0-1
4. Gloucester Tech (4) 10-1
5. Washington Township (5) 6-1
6. Millville (6) 9-1
7. Haddonfield (7) 9-1-2
8. Kingsway Regional (8) 9-3
9. Cherokee (9) 8-3-1
10. Williamstown (10) 8-3-1
11. Shawnee (11) 8-2
Contact: 609-272-7210
