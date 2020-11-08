 Skip to main content
New Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey and football
New Elite 11 rankings for soccer, field hockey and football

102920_spt_fhmainland

On Oct. 28 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School field hockey hosts Middle Township High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The Holy Spirit High School football team is the new No. 1 in the Press Elite 11 ranking.

The Spartans beat St. Augustine Prep 12-7 Friday night as Gavin Roman scored the winning touchdown on a 41-yard pass fromTrevor Cohen with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.

Lenape, last week’s No.1, could not play this weekend because for COVID-19 reasons.

Williamstown dropped out of the Elite 11 after losing to Millville 16-8. Camden (3-1), which hosts Willingboro on Monday, joins the ranking at No. 11.

The Press Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Ranking selected by The Press' high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

1. Holy Spirit (2) 5-0: Beat St. Augustine 12-7

2. Lenape (1) 4-0: Did not play because of COVID-19

3. Ocean City (3) 5-0: Beat Mainland Regional 63-0

4. Cherokee (4) 5-0: Idle

5. Donovan Catholic (7) 6-0: Beat Toms River North 35-0

6. St. Joseph (8) 5-1: Beat Timber Creek 23-7

7. Winslow Township (9) 5-0: Beat Eastern 42-25

8. St. Augustine (5) 3-2: Lost to Holy Spirit 12-7

9. Hammonton (10) 3-1: Beat Cedar Creek 37-7

10. Burlington Township (11) Beat Delran 21-13

11. Camden (UR): 6 p.m. Monday vs. Willingboro

Field hockey

1. Eastern Regional (1) 10-0

2. Kingsway Reg. (2) 11-0

3. Camden Catholic (4) 7-1-1

4. Moorestown (3) 8-2

5. Southern Reg. (5) 12-0

6. Seneca (6) 9-2-1

7. Haddonfield (7) 11-2

8. Ocean City (8) 8-2

9. Middle Twp. (9) 8-1-1

10. Shawnee (10) 8-2-1

11. Schalick (UR) 10-0

Boys soccer

1. (1) Shawnee 8-1

2. (2) St. Augustine 10-1-1

3. (3) Triton Regional 11-0

4. (4) Toms River North 11-0

5. Washington Township 6-1

6. (7) Cherokee 8-1-1

7. (11) Egg Harbor Township 10-1

8. (6) Clearview Regional 8-3-1

9. Kingsway Regional 9-2-1

10. Haddon Township 9-1-1

11. (8) Pinelands Regional 9-1-1

Girls soccer

1. (1) Eastern Regional 12-0

2. (2) Toms River North 11-0-1

3. Ocean City 6-0-1

4. (5) Gloucester Tech 10-1

5. (4) Washington Township 4-1

6. (7) Millville 8-1

7. (6) Haddonfield 9-1-2

8. (8) Kingsway Regional 9-3

9. (9) Cherokee 8-3-1

10. (10) Williamstown 8-3-1

11. (UR) Shawnee 8-2

Staff Writer

I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

