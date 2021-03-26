New COVID protocols hit the mat, wrestlers and coaches just happy to compete

Two wrestlers went to shake hands after a bout last week between Mainland Regional and Vineland, a natural instinct for high school athletes and a routine sight at matches.
The official intervened, reminding them to refrain from contact.
Wrestlers across the state are finally permitted to compete on the mat again after more than a three-month wait. But the COVID-shortened season brought many new guidelines to ensure health and safety amid the pandemic to an already protocol-heavy sport.
Schools are encouraged to provide two mats to allow disinfecting between matches. Two schools, Mainland and Ocean City, purchased new cleaning tools that use ultraviolet light to disinfect mats.
Wrestling coaches see the changes as necessary so their athletes can have a season — even if all of the new rules don’t make sense.
“A few years ago, who would have thought that we would all be walking around in masks, but now it’s protocol,” Ocean City coach Dan Calhoun said. “You do it. It’s definitely different, but if it gives us a chance to compete, I’m all for it.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, released five pages of “wrestling guidelines and considerations” on Feb. 8. The guidelines are designed to limit exposure and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Wrestling Rules Committee collaborated on the new guidelines.
Changes included the added mats, requiring the winning wrestler now to raise his own hand — instead of the referee raising it — in victory, and added spacing among wrestlers as they try to hype a teammate as he or she walks onto the mat for a match.
One of the most controversial guidelines: No hugging, fist bumps, high fives or any type of congratulatory contact between teammates and coaches.
“All these new protocols are, it’s just that you’re following somebody’s orders to check boxes to say you did something in the event someone gets COVID (and) you can say we covered all the bases,” Mainland Regional coach Clayton Smith said. “Bottom line, my wrestlers wrestle in practice all the time. Touching each other, touching each other, touching each other.
“These kids come out and they wrestle each other and they touch each other on the mat. Not being able to shake hands is not going to stop the spread of COVID.”
Other new protocols include: Wrestlers, coaches and officials must clean their shoes prior to stepping on the mat; gymnasium doors (and windows, if possible) must remain open; wrestlers must arrive wearing their singlet; referees must wear disposable gloves; and everyone but the competing wrestlers must be masked.
There are no pre-match warmups on the competition mat — traditionally a routine sight.
Coaches Joe Melchiore of St. Joseph Academy, Ralph Paolone of Holy Spirit, Billy Damiana of Lower Cape May Regional, Dan Roy of Southern Regional and George Cappuccio of Cedar Creek all understand the need for the added precautions, even if they’re not sure they’ll have any impact.
“I don’t think it’s going to be anything that people get upset over,” Paolone said. “To get a wrestling season in is the most important thing, to give these kids an opportunity to wrestle and to not have it canceled. If we are taking these steps to get these kids on the mat, then I think everyone welcomes those steps.”
Wrestling has always had protocols and guidelines, such as skin and fingernail checks, to prevent the spread of rashes, which can shut down a season as effectively as a COVID-19 outbreak would. So the intense protocols aren’t foreign to the wrestling community.
Schools are being encouraged to use wipes, wet towels or mops to clean off the mats between bouts.
But Mainland does something different.
The Mustangs purchased the Sterilaser Floor Unit, which is almost like a big vacuum that delivers 53,000 microwatts of germicidal light, killing more than 99% of harmful bacteria and viruses in less than 0.25 seconds, according to its website. The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last week, used the same device to sterilize mats.
The Sterilaser can cost up to $1,800.
Ocean City expects to get the same tool this week, but not all schools are that lucky. Southern will use two mats and clean them after each bout, needing them to dry before the next use, Roy said.
“The pace of the match is going to be different because you are going to have to wait for stuff to be cleaned,” Roy said.
Atlantic City’s Chase Calhoun, the son of Ocean City’s Dan Calhoun, said he doesn’t mind the new protocols as long as he can wrestle, which is what most athletes care about.
“It’s sort of weird, but in wrestling, it’s really not that different (than the other rigorous guidelines),” the younger Calhoun said.
“It’s about making sure it’s safe,” Roy said. “It’s about giving these kids a chance to compete because they have already lost a lot this year. … As a wrestling community, we have to be on the same page to make sure these kids have the opportunity that they worked so hard for.”
