New COVID protocols hit the mat, wrestlers and coaches just happy to compete

Changes included the added mats, requiring the winning wrestler now to raise his own hand — instead of the referee raising it — in victory, and added spacing among wrestlers as they try to hype a teammate as he or she walks onto the mat for a match.

One of the most controversial guidelines: No hugging, fist bumps, high fives or any type of congratulatory contact between teammates and coaches.

“All these new protocols are, it’s just that you’re following somebody’s orders to check boxes to say you did something in the event someone gets COVID (and) you can say we covered all the bases,” Mainland Regional coach Clayton Smith said. “Bottom line, my wrestlers wrestle in practice all the time. Touching each other, touching each other, touching each other.

“These kids come out and they wrestle each other and they touch each other on the mat. Not being able to shake hands is not going to stop the spread of COVID.”

Other new protocols include: Wrestlers, coaches and officials must clean their shoes prior to stepping on the mat; gymnasium doors (and windows, if possible) must remain open; wrestlers must arrive wearing their singlet; referees must wear disposable gloves; and everyone but the competing wrestlers must be masked.

