New coach looks to continue Barnegat tradition

Other important players include tight end/linebacker Paul Keean, wide receiver/cornerback Shikieth Gordon, and two-way linemen Kenny Minor, Connor Darmstatter and Bryan Ortiz. Jared Schworn, a linebacker/tight end, and Kyle Eslinger, a wide receiver/safety, both missed last year due to injury but are back. The team also has some young players who could have an impact.

Kurt Bonin is a first-year starter at quarterback.

"He's a great kid and very smart," Covine said of Bonin. "He's embraced our new system and being a leader. Offensively we want to control the clock and manage the game. We want to establish the run to set up the pass. We have some really good skill guys and we want to get them the ball and let them do what they do.

"Coach Davis was definitely known for offense, and we want to continue that tradition."

The Bengals' defense allowed an average of 15.5 points last year.

"This will be the fourth year we've run the 3-4, and we want to keep it simple and aggressive," Covine said. "Hopefully they will fly around and make plays."

Barnegat will be in the Shore Conference Patriot Division and South Jersey Group II.

Covine played football and baseball at Southern Regional High School, and played those two sports as a freshman at Division III Lebanon Valley College. He transferred to Coastal Carolina, where he didn't play varsity sports. He started his Barnegat coaching career as a middle school assistant. He became the freshman coach and later the linebacker coach, before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2018.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

