New coach looks to continue Barnegat tradition

The Barnegat High School football team will have a new look this year, but not entirely.
Paul Covine, a Barnegat assistant coach for 12 years, takes over as head coach. The previous three seasons he was the defensive coordinator. He'll guide a team that went 5-3 last fall but then graduated 18 seniors.
Covine replaces Rob Davis, who stepped down after 15 seasons and a career mark of 82-69.
"It definitely helps that they know how I coach," said Covine of the team. "They've bought into the culture. As a first-year coach I'm definitely very excited.
"We only have six returnees on offense and four on defense. Others saw some time, but there will be a lot of new faces. We're definitely not as experienced, for sure."
Covine put a lot of emphasis on weight training.
"They really got after it, and hopefully it will make a difference on the field. We have a big line, and the weights have helped," he said.
The Bengals aren't completely new. Three key returnees are JoJo Bivins, a running back/defensive back, Nasiem Lee, a wide receiver/cornerback, and Connor Armstrong, a linebacker/offensive guard.
Bivins rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns last year. Lee had 171 receiving yards and 132 yards returning punts. Defensively he had 40 tackles. At linebacker, Armstrong had 58 tackles, five tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Other important players include tight end/linebacker Paul Keean, wide receiver/cornerback Shikieth Gordon, and two-way linemen Kenny Minor, Connor Darmstatter and Bryan Ortiz. Jared Schworn, a linebacker/tight end, and Kyle Eslinger, a wide receiver/safety, both missed last year due to injury but are back. The team also has some young players who could have an impact.
Kurt Bonin is a first-year starter at quarterback.
"He's a great kid and very smart," Covine said of Bonin. "He's embraced our new system and being a leader. Offensively we want to control the clock and manage the game. We want to establish the run to set up the pass. We have some really good skill guys and we want to get them the ball and let them do what they do.
"Coach Davis was definitely known for offense, and we want to continue that tradition."
The Bengals' defense allowed an average of 15.5 points last year.
"This will be the fourth year we've run the 3-4, and we want to keep it simple and aggressive," Covine said. "Hopefully they will fly around and make plays."
Barnegat will be in the Shore Conference Patriot Division and South Jersey Group II.
Covine played football and baseball at Southern Regional High School, and played those two sports as a freshman at Division III Lebanon Valley College. He transferred to Coastal Carolina, where he didn't play varsity sports. He started his Barnegat coaching career as a middle school assistant. He became the freshman coach and later the linebacker coach, before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2018.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
