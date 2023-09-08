The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team returns most of its strong lineup from last year, so the biggest change for the Mustangs is that Eileen Fortis is now the coach.

Fortis, a former Oakcrest High School coach, takes over for Kathy Yohe, who stepped down after a highly successful 16-year career. Fortis is the wife of Absegami athletic director Steve Fortis.

“We’re looking forward to the start of the season, and there’s a lot of expectations for us to do well,” Eileen Fortis said. “That’s everyone’s goal. Practices have gone well, and when the rain sent us inside we worked on footwork and stuff. The girls are working hard. Obviously, I don’t want to change a lot, just little things.”

Mainland isn’t rebuilding. The Mustangs were 19-1 last fall and return singles players Christina Htay and Maddie Dennis, both 2022 first-team Press All-Stars. Also back from The Press first team are the first-doubles tandem of Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell. Samantha Goldberg, a likely third singles player, was a second-team All-Star last year. Lily Turner, who often played second doubles last year, also returns. Freshman Hana Saloum is promising prospect and might play second doubles.

“We’re fortunate that we didn’t lose a lot, only two seniors and one who didn’t come back,” Fortis said. “A lot of the kids are experienced already, and that’s helpful. The other thing is that Kathy’s assistant from last year, Chris Connolly, is also an assistant this year, and he has been great. He’s awesome with the kids and great with anything I have questions about.”

Nothing is guaranteed in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division.

Vineland was 12-3 in the American in 2022 and 19-7 overall. The Fighting Clan also returns most of the 2022 lineup and looks like a contender. Absegami has some good players returning from a team that was 16-6 (11-5 conference). Egg Harbor Township must rebuild but was 16-5 (12-4 in the American). Ocean City was 7-11 but had five 3-2 losses.

“We’ll have to show up and not take anyone for granted,” Fortis said. “We’ll have to focus on being competitive, knowing we always have a target on our back,” Fortis said. “With success comes pressure, and we have to carry that.”

Yohe finished with a career dual match record of 265-46. Mainland was 51-3 in her last three seasons, and the Mustangs were The Press Team of the Year each time. Last year’s only loss was 4-1 to Moorestown in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

“Kathy is an incredibly successful coach and an awesome human being,” Fortis said. “She’s so nice and so kind, always asking about my kids and their sports. I know I’m taking over for a legend, but she couldn’t be more helpful and gracious.”

Htay went 15-2 in team matches at No. 1 singles last year.

“I think we have a pretty strong chance (to win the division) this year,” said Htay, a junior and a Linwood resident. “It will definitely be harder than the other years, but we’re all working hard individually, and we’re always working together as a team.”

Dennis was 17-2 in team matches last fall, playing mostly second singles.

“I would say (the American Division) is definitely more challenging this year, but I do think we can get through it together,” said Dennis, a senior who lives in Northfield. “I’ve worked hard (to get ready for the season) and played with a few other people, trying to keep myself in shape.”

Goldberg, a senior, was a first-team Press All-Star in doubles with Dennis in 2021. Goldberg was a second-team All-Star last year playing third singles.

“It’s definitely going to be tough. There’s a lot of good teams,” said Goldberg, a Linwood resident. “But we just have to work harder and come out on top again.”

Ong, a two-time first-team doubles Press All-Star, went 19-0 with Campbell last year in team matches. They won the CAL Tournament doubles title.

“This year we’re going to try our best, as usual. Give it our all and go as far as we can,” said Ong, a senior from Linwood.

Fortis played girls tennis, basketball and softball at Sacred Heart High School, which is now closed. She was later an assistant tennis coach for the Sacred Heart girls team and then the Oakcrest boys team before becoming the Falcons’ girls head coach.