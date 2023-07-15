Collin Lewis loves his new job.

In January, Lewis took over as Cumberland Regional High School’s athletic director for Todd Jorgenson, who retired before the school’s Christmas break.

For Lewis, becoming an athletic director was his dream since he started his teaching and administrative career about 12 years ago in Virginia. And he is even more happy the opportunity arose at Cumberland, saying the staff is “all on board” with how the school should operate.

“I love every minute that I’m here,” the 36-year-old from Hopewell Township in Cumberland County said. “I love the environment at Cumberland Regional. The administration and leadership is amazing. They all have a similar vision and that is to see the school become the best version of what it can be in all facets, whether that be academics or athletics.”

Lewis learned just how supportive the staff was when he started the job halfway through the school year, which is not an easy task. Lewis, who was previously an English teacher at Bridgeton High School for three years, had shadowed Jorgenson to learn about the position. Lewis says Jorgenson was helpful throughout the transition and still offers to help, if needed. Marisa Rizzo, the Colts’ former assistant AD and athletic trainer who will be a teacher at the school this year, also was an asset for Lewis.

“It was tricky. I didn’t have a lot of wait time,” said Lewis, noting athletic secretary Terri Battiatta was one of the many individuals who helped him get acclimated. “I didn’t have a lot of wait time. It was, like, sink or swim. I just had to roll with it and do my best.”

The support didn’t stop there.

The Tri-County Conference athletic directors have been helpful, such as Schalick AD Doug Volovar, who is a Cumberland graduate. Volovar, along with the other ADs in the conference, are a great group of individuals and resources, Lewis said.

“I had a great cast of characters around me who have just been phenomenal," Lewis added.

Before teaching English at Bridgeton, Lewis was an assistant principal at Ranch Hope School in Alloway Township, Salem County. Lewis also taught in the Commercial Township School District for one year as a special education teacher.

But as a former athlete and wrestler at Hunter College and Liberty University, athletics has always been Lewis’ passion. Most of the administration at Cumberland has the same background, which helps create a special culture for athletics at the school, Lewis said.

Some of the people Lewis praised were Superintendent Carl Dolente (who played tennis and hockey), new principal Justin Martin (wrestled at Elizabethtown) and assistant principals Joseph Spoltore (ran track and swam), Terrence Johnson (played football at Citadel) and Dana Landwher (played field hockey at Stockton).

“Those individuals are huge components of athletics, and they love sports,” said Lewis, who coached girls tennis at Bridgeton. “We all have a similar mindset. So for athletics, I’m just stacked. I can go and access multiple resources across the board. It’s a great group of people.”

This spring, Lewis watched the Colts’ baseball team finish 13-9 and capture the TCC Liberty Division championship and the boys 4x800-meter relay team place third at the South Jersey Group III meet and compete at the Meet of Champions. The boys tennis team reached the sectional final in June, and first singles player Sam Falk was named The Press Player of the Year.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of all these teams so far," Lewis said.

Lewis is also excited for the Colts' football season. Cumberland finished 6-3 in 2022 and should be competitive again under coach Jason Coombs. Lewis praised Coombs and boys basketball coach Bill Hocker for helping his transition to athletic director. Lewis, who made a few new hires in Terri Bodine (girls soccer) and Steve Kanishiki (girls basketball), is looking forward to the start of his first full year as AD this upcoming fall.

“I want to continue with my vision to see just the numbers increase and to see the excitement and the community come around the athletics programs and to really impact the culture of the school through athletics,” Lewis said, “and to just see it thrive.”

Hocker held a three-day basketball camp for youth athletes this week, which Lewis spoke at and supported. Cumberland will also hold two other youth camps this summer with the intention to build numbers and participation, Lewis said. Overall this summer, Lewis helped together five camps, all for youth athletes in the community.

“My vision is to see everyone in the community just thrilled about Cumberland athletics and just can’t wait to send their kids to our school,” Lewis said. “That’s one of the big things we deal with, retaining our athletes and generating that excitement. It seems like things are changing. We have really good numbers so far and I’m just excited for next year."