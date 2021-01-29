Nay Nay Clark spreading theme of teamwork for Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING – Nay Nay Clark’s top priority is that her Oakcrest High School girls basketball teammates play well this season.

She figures if things go well for them, they will go well for her.

That scenario played out Friday afternoon as Clark scored 25 points to lead the Falcons to a season-opening 45-18 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game.

“I just want to have a good season,” she said, “but I’m really more worried about my teammates. I feel like us bonding, us getting wins and us doing everything together is the most important thing. Basketball isn’t a one-player thing.”

Clark, a 5-foot-7 senior, is one of the CAL’s top returning players. She averaged 24.5 points last season and has more than 1,000 career points. Coach Scott Miele said Clark is a much more mature player this season.

“She’s the engine,” he said. “She does everything we need her to do. But more importantly, she’s just kind of grown up. This year she’s been much more of a leader. She’s just growing up, and it’s neat to see.”

Clark and Oakcrest dominated from the start against a Cedar Creek team that started multiple freshmen.