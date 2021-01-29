Nay Nay Clark spreading theme of teamwork for Oakcrest

MAYS LANDING – Nay Nay Clark’s top priority is that her Oakcrest High School girls basketball teammates play well this season.
She figures if things go well for them, they will go well for her.
That scenario played out Friday afternoon as Clark scored 25 points to lead the Falcons to a season-opening 45-18 win over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game.
“I just want to have a good season,” she said, “but I’m really more worried about my teammates. I feel like us bonding, us getting wins and us doing everything together is the most important thing. Basketball isn’t a one-player thing.”
Clark, a 5-foot-7 senior, is one of the CAL’s top returning players. She averaged 24.5 points last season and has more than 1,000 career points. Coach Scott Miele said Clark is a much more mature player this season.
“She’s the engine,” he said. “She does everything we need her to do. But more importantly, she’s just kind of grown up. This year she’s been much more of a leader. She’s just growing up, and it’s neat to see.”
Clark and Oakcrest dominated from the start against a Cedar Creek team that started multiple freshmen.
Clark penetrated the defense to create shots for herself and teammates. She displayed quick hands and deflected several passes. In the first quarter, Clark sank 7 of 10 shots, scored 16 points and had two steals and an assist as the Falcons quickly built a double-digit lead.
“I feel like if I can take my time, I can do anything (on the court),” she said. “I’m trying to get my teammates involved, so we can all figure this out.”
Miele said Clark just finds ways to score.
“Nothing seems to perturb her or slow her down,” he said. “She finds creases, She has that little floater. She has scoring ability that (you) don’t see (many) places else.”
Clark, who was soft-spoken during a post-game interview, said she began to play basketball while in the third grade.
“I had a basketball,” she said, “and I would always go outside and bounce the basketball. I finally decided to just join the travel team. It went from there.”
Her real name is Jonaysia. Nay Nay is a family nickname.
“I had this (nickname) when I was young,” she said. “Everybody calls me that.”
Oakcrest finished 7-18 last season and hopes to establish itself as one of the CAL’s top teams in this pandemic-delayed and abbreviated season. Clark will lead the way.
“Even with this pandemic, we’re still trying to figure everything out,” she said. “I feel like everything is going to go well.”
Friday was a good start in that direction.
Cedar Creek 0 2 4 12 – 18
Oakcrest 27 6 10 2 – 45
CK – Fussner 5, McNally 7, Cruse 4, Mason 2, Martin 0
OAK – LeClair 2, Clark 25, Bey 8, Cooper 5, Demis 2, Williamson 3
Records: Cedar Creek 0-1; Oakcrest 1-0
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
