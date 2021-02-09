 Skip to main content
Nay Nay Clark scores 21 as Oakcrest girls beat ACIT to reach 3-0: Roundup
Nay Nay Clark scores 21 as Oakcrest girls beat ACIT to reach 3-0: Roundup

The Oakcrest High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting ACIT 45-34 on Tuesday.

Nay Nay Clark led all scorers with 21 points for Oakcrest (3-0).

Chi Chi Ibeauwachi scored 12 points and Jasmine LeClair and Mumu Scott each had five. For the Red Hawks, Grace Speer scored 20 points and Cea'anai Jackson added 10 points.

ACIT 12 6 2 14 - 34

Oak. 10 10 9 16 - 45

Holy Spirit 55,

Pleasantville 2

Fran Florio scored 13 points for Holy Spirit (2-1). Charlotte Huber added 10 points and Hannah Watson had seven.

P'ville 0 2 0 0 - 2

Holy Spirit 30 16 3 6 - 55

Atlantic Christian 74,

Pilgrim Academy 31

Sydney Pearson led the Cougars (6-2) with 19 points and Cristen Winkel had 15 points and nine assists.

Liv Chapman had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Shelby Einwechter added seven points and four blocks. For Pilgrim (5-3), Elaina Smith scored eight points and Mackenzie Smith had six.

A.C. 24 21 16 13 - 74

Pilgrim 7 11 6 7 - 31

From Monday

Bridgeton 47,

St. Joseph Academy 35

Ry'Nayjah Sydnor led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Jamya Mosley scored nine, Dayonna McGriff eight, Nijah Tanksley five, Clar'nayja Acevedo and Theonna Carroll each four and Abigail Moore three.

Cassidy Perry led the Wildcats (0-4) with 11 points. Brianna Bailey scored seven, Katie Dainton six, Marci Jaquet five and Makayla Velazquez and Brielle Hutchinson each scored three.

SJA: 8 9 12 6- 35

B:12 11 9 15- 47

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 9 Wildwood 112,

Pennsville 44

The host Warriors, ranked ninth in the Elite 11, led 63-26 at halftime.

Diante Miles led Wildwood with 31 points and Omarion McNeal scored 29 and had 10 rebounds. Junior Hans and Seamus Fynes each had 13 points. David Muntz and Ryan Morris had 15 points apiece for Pennsville (0-6).

Penn. 16 10 13 5 = 44

Wild. 31 32 29 20 - 112

No. 6 Holy Spirit 79,

Pleasantville 61

Jahmir Smith topped the Spartans (4-2) with 26 points, and Hasanur Freeman added 19 points. Holy Spirit is sixth in the Elite 11. Jamil Wilkins scored 10 points.

For Pleasantville, Noel Gonzalez led with 20 points and Ibben MItchell had eight.

Spirit 16 23 22 18 - 79

P'ville 13 15 17 16 - 61

Atlantic Christian 34,

Pilgrim Academy 30

Aaron Glancey led Atlantic Christian with 16 points and six assists, and Malachi Green had seven points and 13 rebounds.

For Pilgrim, Conner Storr led with 19 points and Micah Remlein had seven.

Atl. Christ. 2 7 8 17 - 34

Pilgrim 7 12 6 5 - 30

Boys basketball

From Monday

Cedar Creek 56,

ACIT 42

Sean Snyder led the Pirates (2-2) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Julian Nunez sored 12, Isaiah Valentin nine, Brian Kurz seven, Tyree Burrell and Jamir Cruse each scored four, Kyree Tinsley two.

Ja'maine Davenport scored 11 points for the Red Hawks (2-2). Jay-Vany Reyes scored eight, Jayden Lopez seven, Andre Taylor five, Zaheer Owens four, Reggie Verna, Desi Stroud and Eric Williams each scored two.

ACIT:14 8 6 14- 42

CC:7 13 15 21- 56

Cape May Tech 57,

Middle Twp. 53

Jon Torres scored 13 points for Cape May Tech, including three 3-pointers.

Jon Torres led with 18 points. Judah Thomas scored 12, including four 3-pointers. Joe’l Hutchinson scored nine, Patrick Bean three and Luke Czarnecki two.

Jeremiah Camacho led with 17 points for the Panthers. He made four 3-pointers. Charlie McNeal scored eight points.

MT:18 17 10 8-53

CMT:14 16 10 17-58

Triton Reg. 53,

Cumberland Reg. 38

Ronald Smith led the Colts (0-5) with 13 points.

Michael Willis scored six, Ethan Turner five, Dylan Wercoch, Riddel Palmer and Lamair Warner each scored four. Lukas Weist scored three.

Jake England scored 14 for Triton (1-4).

CR:7 7 8 17- 38

TR:13 21 7 13- 53

