National Football Foundation South Jersey Chapter earns national honor

Mike Gatley called himself a "Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey guy."
And when the area earns an honor or any type of recognition, the Mainland High School athletic director is overcome with a sense of pride, not just for himself but also for each player and coach.
The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation has been named the Chapter of the Year by the organization, Gatley was informed last week.
The NFF, founded in 1947, has more than 100 chapters across the nation with the aim to promote and develop leadership qualities, sportsmanship, competitiveness and the drive for academic success through amateur football.
Gatley is the chapter's president.
The South Jersey Chapter has served Cumberland, Salem, Atlantic and Cape May counties since 1992. Each year, a banquet is held for the chapter and every school in the area selects a student-athlete to honor, having excelled on and off the field. Each student receives a $500 scholarship. Also presented the Official of the Year, Coach of the Year, Distinguished American awards and others.
These honors also happen at a national level.
And the South Jersey Chapter stood out enough to be in the spotlight.
"This is huge and very important for South Jersey," Gatley said. "Coming off the COVID year, it's really, really important. To be recognized at the national level is very, very special."
The chapter recently established a NFFSJ Player of Week, a Website and membership has continued to grow annually.
The chapter also awards a College Player of the Year (for each division), and the Contribution to Amateur football award. Twenty-four athletes earned Scholar Athlete Awards for the 2020-21 season.
The chapter hosts a college night where players and parents can meet with college coaches and representatives to learn more about each school and program. The chapter does a lot to ensure each athlete can continue their education.
“I’m just very proud of the commitment of our entire executive committee in recognizing the scholar athletes and their award winners,” Gatley said.
The NFFSJ executive committee all have specific responsibilities, and the reason for success, Gatley said.
The committee includes Henry J. Wimberg (official), Michael McGhee (Oakcrest High School principal), David Bennett (Oakcrest athletic director), Dave LaGamba (Millville athletic director),Ted D’Alessio (retired athletic director at Millburn High School), Geoff Haines (Ocean City athletic director), Chuck Donohue (Southern Regional athletic director), Jay Accorsi (Rowan University coach), Tony Surace (former Millville athletic director and coach), Bill Shaughnessy (former Millville coach), Ed Andrews (former coach and teacher at Millville) and John Pierantozzi (who recently died and was a former official and teacher and coach at Vineland).
“They have been doing this longer than I have been involved,” Gatley said. “To be recognized for our efforts in South Jersey, is just really, really special. This is a total team effort. It’s not just me, it's every single person on that executive committee. I’m very proud of all of us.”
Mainland’s athletic department earned the 2021 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Quality Program Award in July. Mainland, which scored 1080 of a possible 1100, is only the second school from New Jersey in the history of the award to be recognized.
Gatley will travel to Denver and Las Vegas in December to receive both awards.
“Again, it’s just fantastic for the area,” Gatley said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
