National Football Foundation South Jersey Chapter earns national honor

Mike Gatley called himself a "Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey guy."

And when the area earns an honor or any type of recognition, the Mainland High School athletic director is overcome with a sense of pride, not just for himself but also for each player and coach.

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Football Foundation has been named the Chapter of the Year by the organization, Gatley was informed last week.

The NFF, founded in 1947, has more than 100 chapters across the nation with the aim to promote and develop leadership qualities, sportsmanship, competitiveness and the drive for academic success through amateur football.

Gatley is the chapter's president.

The South Jersey Chapter has served Cumberland, Salem, Atlantic and Cape May counties since 1992. Each year, a banquet is held for the chapter and every school in the area selects a student-athlete to honor, having excelled on and off the field. Each student receives a $500 scholarship. Also presented the Official of the Year, Coach of the Year, Distinguished American awards and others.

These honors also happen at a national level.

And the South Jersey Chapter stood out enough to be in the spotlight.