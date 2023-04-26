BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — After four straight road games, Nate Price and his St. Augustine Prep lacrosse teammates were excited to be back at Fr. Stephen J. LaRosa Field on Wednesday.

The result was thrilling.

Price scored with 33.5 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Hermits to a 6-5 victory over the Hun School. The Hermits (5-3) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11 and defending state Non-Public A champions. Hun fell to 2-2.

“It feels great. It was a hard-fought battle,” said Price, a senior from Egg Harbor Township. “Me and the team, you know, we had a few mistakes. But we bounced back and had a good win in the end.”

In overtime, St. Augustine standout attacker Noah Plenn took a shot but Hunn’s Cutter Swanson stopped it. However, there was a rebound that Price secured and immediately took the shot and scored.

Plenn and Price each scored twice. Plenn leads the Hermits with 23 goals and 35 points. The Hermits have won three straight.

“It was a good shot by Noah, but a better save by the goalie,” Price said. “It ended up popping out the right side, and I was just in the right place at the right time. … Some struggles early on and some really good teams. But we are looking at a good stretch right now and looking to keep pushing.”

With 4:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, Plenn scored to cut the deficit to 5-4. St. Augustine was attacking hard on offense in the final minutes, including a great shot on net that was stopped. With 47 seconds left, Matthew Buonocore scored to force overtime.

Great defensive performances from each team resulted in a scoreless first quarter. Both teams had possession for almost the same amount of time, but neither were able to score. Hermits coach J.C. Valore said his team was challenged Wednesday.

“They tested us in a way we haven’t been tested. Part of that was facing the zone, which we haven’t really seen much of,” Valore said. “But they also, in other areas of the game, exposed some things that we need to work on. When you can kind of walk away from one of those games you don’t feel too good about, all the better. But it gave us a clear agenda of what we need to do moving forward.”

Hun’s Ryan DeMato scored early in the second quarter to make it 1-0. DeMato, a postgraduate player, was a standout on the Hermits last season and was a crucial part of the state title run. Hun is not sanctioned by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, and features other postgraduates. Last spring, DeMato was a first-team Press All-Star after finishing with 35 goals and 27 assists.

After a St. Augustine turnover midway through the second quarter, Hun extended its lead to 2-0 with 5 minutes, 58 seconds left in the opening half. The Hermits quickly regrouped, and about two minutes later Plenn scored on a wrap-around from behind the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.

With 2.9 seconds left, Hermits freshman Sebastian Varallo scored to tie the game 2-2 at halftime. Varallo also had an assist.

Price scored midway through the third quarter to give St. Augustine a 3-2 lead. Hun scored back-to-back goals in less than two minutes to take a 4-3 lead at the end of three. Hun’s Dan Cano scored to extend the lead to 5-3.

Carson Quinn made seven saves for St. Augustine.

The Hermits showed they can respond to adversity and win.

“It’s one of those things, in a young man’s mind, the ability to overcome a couple of goals when you know you’re not really clicking on that end of the field, it’s challenging,” Valore said. “So, you try and manufacture them in any way. I think, our guys being together, fighting together to the very end, it produced a result that we are happy with on the scoreboard but have to work on when it comes down to execution.”