N.J. high school 2021 spring season could return to normal

A year after COVID-19 canceled the spring high school sports season, the 2021 spring season could be a return to normalcy.
Under a plan released Friday by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the upcoming season looks to be on with little changes.
Most spring sports will begin practicing April 1. The season will run from April 19 to June 20 and include the traditional state championship tournaments and events. Pitchers and catchers for baseball and softball can begin practicing March 26.
“Minimizing overlap and avoiding direct conflicts between sports has always been a top priority of the Sports Advisory Task Force,” said Dave Frazier, chair of the task force. “After the loss of the spring 2020 season, we want to ensure every student-athlete has the opportunity to participate in each sport they would have during a normal year.”
For all spring sports, virtual contact may start March 1.
For boys tennis, practice will begin March 26, with competition starting April 19. Golf practices may begin April 1, with competition starting April 9. For all other spring season sports, April 1 will be the first day for practices, with competition beginning April 19 and ending no later than June 20 (for all sports).
“Multi-sport athletes should be celebrated and not made to choose between two sports that they love,” said Colleen Maguire, COO of the NJSIAA. “As a result of indoor practices and competition being suspended per Executive Order No. 204, some overlap between seasons is unavoidable. But based on our latest plan, student-athletes will still have the opportunity to compete during all seasons.”
This is a developing story.
