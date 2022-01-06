My Life: It's more than sports for Mainland's Camryn Dirkes

It was a really hard decision. I was happy and fortunate to have time to think about it during quarantine. I really looked into what I wanted. A lot of factors came into it. But I really want to go to a big school and obviously sports are more competitive at a big school. I just really want to focus on academics and follow that path and see where it leads me.

On winning a state basketball championship

I’ve replayed that moment and that game in my mind so many times. I’ve watched the game with (coach Scott Betson) on Hudl so many times. It’s surreal. Not many people get to say they’re a state champion. Nothing compares to something like that.

On her interests outside of sports

I’m in the concert band. I’m in art class. I do art, doodling and painting outside of school. I have a good group of friends that I’ve hung out with since sixth grade.

On being the youngest in the family

It’s a lot of fun. My brother and sister were both away (at college) last year and the year before. It was nice being an only child for a little bit. I’m definitely close with my parents. I get spoiled at times (laughs), definitely. But it’s fun because I get not just my parents to look up to but my older siblings too.

