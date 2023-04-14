Michaela Schlemo faced a difficult decision this spring.

The Egg Harbor Township High School junior was torn between running track and field or continuing her softball career.

Track won.

Schlemo has emerged as one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top distance runners this school year. She was an All-Star softball player growing up. She pitched and played the outfield for the EHT Tornadoes 12-under softball team that won the 2019 12-and-under Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.

“I really fell in love with running after cross country,” she said. “It was definitely hard to give up softball, but I knew I could go a lot farther with running.”

Last fall, Schlemo finished third at the Atlantic County cross country championships and qualified for the cross country Meet of Champions, where she finished 15th. Over the winter, Schlemo won South Jersey Group IV 3,200-meter championship and finished 11th at the Meet of Champions in indoor track and field.

Schlemo, 16, is the oldest of Amy and Paul Schlemo’s three children. She has two younger brothers, Graham, 15, and Aidan, 13.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, she discussed several topics, including her career plans.

On her running experience before high school

I kind of just ran for fun, just to stay in shape for softball, just a few miles here and there. I decided to do cross country my freshman year just for fun, to try it out. I did it because I was new (to the school) and it would be a thing to do to meet new people. I went to Atlantic Christian, so it was my first year at a public school.

On what she liked about cross country

It was definitely the atmosphere, and all the girls and how loving all the coaches were. I saw myself getting better and better every race.

On her career plans

I want to (major in college) in early education. I want to be a teacher for younger kids, pre-school or elementary. I just love kids.

On being the oldest child in her family

Being the only girl is tough sometimes, but (being the oldest) has its pros and cons. A pro is getting all new clothes and not having to have hand-me-downs. A con is being the only girl and (her brothers) teaming up against me.

On running for the EHT track and field team

The coaches push us to be better every day. They know what I need to do to (improve) and know what I don’t need to do. My goal (this season) is to make it to the Meet of Champs again and bring my times down. I don’t know really what to expect because it’s my first season (of outdoor track and field). I’m just going to trust the process and my coaches and what they’re telling me to do.

On how she got started in sports

My dad always played baseball. I started playing tee-ball when I was 5. I’ve been playing ever since.

On winning the Babe Ruth championship with the Tornadoes

That was a really awesome experience. We had been there two years earlier (at the 10-under Babe Ruth championship) and kind of got beat up. So, we worked really hard for two years to improve so we could compete at that level. Coach John (D’Agostino) really made sure we were ready. Winning was like a dream come true. The team had the same group of girls for the most part (as two years earlier), so it was really awesome to win it with them.

On what she does to relax

I like to hang out with friends and family. I like to go to concerts. I saw Morgan Wallen in Atlantic City. It was really good.

Q&A

Who is your favorite athlete and why?

Emma Coburn (U.S. middle distance runner). I just love how she trains. I love all her accomplishments. I really look up to her.

What’s your favorite food to order when you go out to eat?

Pasta. Spaghetti.

What was the last book you read?

My bible.

What is your favorite midnight snack?

Nerd clusters.

Who’s your favorite superhero and why?

Probably my parents. They’re always so loving and help me and support me.

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas. It’s Jesus’ birth.