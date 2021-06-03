My Life: Egg Harbor Township's Michaela Pomatto a unique three-sport athlete

Pomatto lives on what she describes as a farm. Her older sister Mya, 19, is a former EHT athlete.

“She’s always set an example for me,” Pomatto said. “We have a really good relationship.”

In a telephone interview Sunday, Pomatto discussed several topics, including her love of painting.

On how she started throwing the discus

I’ve been learning the technique since the sixth grade. When I was growing up, I was a good dancer. So my dad was like, ‘You know what, we’re going to make you a discus thrower because you’re good at spinning.’

On her win at the Atlantic County championship

I was really nervous going into that meet. My freshman and sophomore year I got second. It was the first big meet of the season. My first few throws were pretty bad. I fouled a couple of them. I wasn’t getting it anywhere where I was capable of throwing it. After a few throws, I finally and settled in and said, "It’s time to just go and throw it as far as I can."

On what makes for her best discus throws