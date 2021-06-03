My Life: Egg Harbor Township's Michaela Pomatto a unique three-sport athlete

Michaela Pomatto doesn’t have to go far to get track and field advice.
The Egg Harbor Township High School senior’s father, Mike, and mother, Mindy, were outstanding javelin throwers at Egg Harbor in the 1980s. Mike was also an Ocean City High School track and field coach.
“My dad taught my mom how to throw the javelin when they first started dating,” Michaela said. “
Michaela won the discus with a throw of 130 feet, 9 inches — the top distance in the state this spring — at last week’s Atlantic County championships. She will compete Friday and Saturday in the South Jersey Group IV championship at Washington Township.
Pomatto, 18, is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s most unusual three-sport athletes. She runs cross country in the fall and plays basketball in the winter. You normally don’t see too many throwers at the cross country starting line or shooting jump shots.
“When I go to meets, I get a lot of confused looks because I don’t blend in with the (discus) crowd at all,” she said. “I’m kind of like a string bean, and it blows people away when I throw it.”
Pomatto will continue her track and field career at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania. She is currently taking four Advance Placement classes at Egg Harbor and has a 4.0 grade point average.
Pomatto lives on what she describes as a farm. Her older sister Mya, 19, is a former EHT athlete.
“She’s always set an example for me,” Pomatto said. “We have a really good relationship.”
In a telephone interview Sunday, Pomatto discussed several topics, including her love of painting.
On how she started throwing the discus
I’ve been learning the technique since the sixth grade. When I was growing up, I was a good dancer. So my dad was like, ‘You know what, we’re going to make you a discus thrower because you’re good at spinning.’
On her win at the Atlantic County championship
I was really nervous going into that meet. My freshman and sophomore year I got second. It was the first big meet of the season. My first few throws were pretty bad. I fouled a couple of them. I wasn’t getting it anywhere where I was capable of throwing it. After a few throws, I finally and settled in and said, "It’s time to just go and throw it as far as I can."
On what makes for her best discus throws
All my best throws come when I’m not thinking. I have studied the technique of throwing for years. I have the muscle memory. Whenever I go in the circle and throw it the way I know it, those are usually my best ones. When I overthink it, that’s when it starts to fall apart.
On her decision to attend Ursinus
I wanted to go (to a Division III college) because I wanted to focus on my major. I want to go a pre-medical route. That’s going to be a lot of work.
On her career plans
I’m pretty open to a lot of things in the biological sciences. I’m kind of curious to see if I would be interested in a veterinary route. I just love animals, and I love the sciences.
On her family home
I grew up on a farm. I have chickens, pigs, rabbits. You name it, we’ve (raised) it at some point. We have about 50 chickens now, ducks, bunnies. We used to have goats and turkeys. My friends always loved this house because it was the most interesting one. It’s pretty much a petting zoo.
On being a three-sport athlete
It keeps me on a schedule every day. It helps me do better in school. I think if I had too much free time, it would affect me more negatively than having practices every day,
On her painting and art hobby
When I was little, I used to draw picture books of zebras and all that. It’s been a part of my childhood. I’m starting a business when I go to college. I got a scholarship to Ursinus called the U-Imagine scholarship. It’s for aspiring entrepreneurs. My small business will be painting small canvases for room decor for students on campus. Things like Disney characters, the college logo. I just love to paint. It’s a way to unwind for me.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
