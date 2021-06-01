Mustangs suffer first loss of season in S.J. Group III final

Wise was trailing in the first set but tied it 6-6 and forced the tiebreaker. And even after losing in the second set, the 16-year-old was not fazed.

He held the lead throughout the third set.

“I just go it one point at a time. I was looking to win as much as I can,” Wise said. “I knew I could win.”

Mainland junior Mike Walton never competed at the varsity level before this season. As a freshman in 2019, he broke his arm and had to watch from the bench.

The 16-year-old won in second singles 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 over Michael Hu. Walton's match was the last one completed Tuesday.

“It was a super intense match,” Walton said. “I was down when those three matches lost (knowing his team didn’t win even though his match wasn’t over), but my teammates, everyone brought me back, and I ended up winning the match.”

Walton said after the first set, Hu really picked up the intensity.

“I was glad I could get the win,” Walton added. “It was an awesome match all around.”

Mainland featured only one senior, Daniel Wise, who is Alex’s older brother. So despite the disappointment Tuesday, the Mustangs can look to a promising 2021 season.