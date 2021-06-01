Mustangs suffer first loss of season in S.J. Group III final

LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team’s undefeated season ended Tuesday.
But the Mustangs did not go down without a good fight.
Moorestown handed Mainland (15-1) its first loss with a 3-2 victory to capture the South Jersey Group III title.
The Quakers won the title in 2019 (no 2020 season due to the pandemic).
Over the last 47 years, Moorestown (19-2) won 42 sectional titles, including against Mainland in 2015 and 2018, and 13 state championships.
“We had opportunities to win, and losing 3-2 was definitely tough,” Mainland coach Chris Connolly said. “But it’s a learning experience. The outcome was disappointing, but not our effort. That was the biggest thing.
“I’m proud of our boys taking a perennial superstar like Moorestown (to a) three-hour match, it was close. It’s nice to see us be in position to take it.”
Each team split the first two sets of second and third singles and third doubles, resulting in a deciding third set. Mainland sophomore Alex Wise displayed patience and calmness in third singles.
Wise defeated Aidan Nemiroff 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.
“I just went out here and had fun, looking to win every point,” Wise said. “They are a great school. I played a great kid. I just fought, and I ended up winning. I’m happy about it.”
Wise was trailing in the first set but tied it 6-6 and forced the tiebreaker. And even after losing in the second set, the 16-year-old was not fazed.
He held the lead throughout the third set.
“I just go it one point at a time. I was looking to win as much as I can,” Wise said. “I knew I could win.”
Mainland junior Mike Walton never competed at the varsity level before this season. As a freshman in 2019, he broke his arm and had to watch from the bench.
The 16-year-old won in second singles 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 over Michael Hu. Walton's match was the last one completed Tuesday.
“It was a super intense match,” Walton said. “I was down when those three matches lost (knowing his team didn’t win even though his match wasn’t over), but my teammates, everyone brought me back, and I ended up winning the match.”
Walton said after the first set, Hu really picked up the intensity.
“I was glad I could get the win,” Walton added. “It was an awesome match all around.”
Mainland featured only one senior, Daniel Wise, who is Alex’s older brother. So despite the disappointment Tuesday, the Mustangs can look to a promising 2021 season.
Mainland still has a couple of matches remaining, including at home against Absegami at 4 p.m. Wednesday. With a win over the Braves, Mainland would capture the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Connolly said. “It’s going to be sad to see Daniel leave because he’s been a big part for four years. But I’m looking forward to seeing our five juniors becoming five seniors next year. I’m looking forward to it. March doesn’t come soon enough.
Those juniors include Walton, Aaryan Deshpande, Jack Palaia, Evan Himmelstein and Joe Dib. Deshpande and Palaia won the CAL doubles championships last month. Himmelstein and Dib were the runner-up.
Deshpande-Palaia lost 3-6, 1-6 in first doubles Tuesday. Himmelstein-Dib lost 7-6, 4-6, 5-7 in second doubles.
Daniel Wise lost 0-6, 1-6 in first singles.
“This is the first time I ever lost (a match) in my Mainland tennis career,” Walton said. “It really stinks, but there is always next year. We are only losing one senior, so I think next is going to be a really good year.”
