Must win: New AC boys basketball coach faces demanding job with the right attitude

ATLANTIC CITY — Wayne Nelson’s basketball coaching career was at the crossroads in 2020.

After four seasons and one South Jersey championship at Winslow Township High School, the school went in a different direction and did not reappoint Nelson as boys basketball coach.

Nelson, an Atlantic City native, relied on his family to navigate the fall out from Winslow's decision. Nelson, 41, lives in Sicklerville with his wife Jasmine and their two children — Ellie, 3, and Trey, 8 months.

“They’ve been my support system,” Nelson said. “My wife has really been the person who motivated me and made sure I didn’t get too down on myself. She was there letting me know that something great was around the corner.”

What was around the corner was taking over one of the state’s premier high school basketball programs. The Atlantic City Board of Education approved Nelson as Atlantic City boys basketball coach Tuesday night.

Now the real work begins. The Atlantic City program, which has won nine Cape-Atlantic League titles, eight South Jersey championships and three state titles in the past 30 years, was ravaged by the pandemic.

The Vikings played just seven games in 2020. They finished 4-13 last season — just their third losing season in 54 years.

Nelson’s hiring comes at a critical point in the program’s history. Many state Group IV basketball powers, such as Elizabeth and Trenton, have struggled to rebuild after a down season.

“The hard part,” Nelson said, “is connecting to these kids and getting them to buy in and letting them know, ‘Listen, I’m going to be a guy that pushes you to do things that you never thought you could do.’”

Despite Atlantic City's tradition of success, Nelson will not have it easy.

First and foremost, his July hiring means he has to play catch up. The summer is a huge part of a high school team’s development. The Vikings have worked out the past few months, but it’s not the same as playing for and practicing with your head coach.

“We are behind the eight ball,” Nelson said. “There’s no denying that. But you just work hard. We’ll make the best of what time we have left (in the summer). We’ll be in the gym working. A lot of Atlantic City kids are always considered the underdog, always counted out. The (doubts created by his late hiring) fit right into who we are. We’re just going to work hard and let everything else take care of itself.”

Nelson must also convince Atlantic City residents to attend Atlantic City High School. Atlantic City residents figured prominently in the success of St. Joseph Academy, Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep last season.

“I know everybody likes to come in (to Atlantic City) and pick,” Nelson said. “But it’s definitely going to be a goal of mine to keep these kids in Atlantic City.”

Nelson is just the seventh Atlantic City boys basketball coach since 1955. Few South Jersey high school coaching jobs in any sport bring a brighter spotlight. The Vikings are expected to win almost every game they play regardless of who the opposition is.

“I’m a competitor,” Nelson said. “I played this game at a very high level. I’m going to want to win every single game. There’s no question about that at all. Does that happen? No, not in any sport. But I want to win. That’s my mentality. Atlantic City has been known for winning. (Former coach) Gene (Allen) did an amazing job. There were coaches before him that did a good job.”

Nelson has more than a few factors in his favor.

He will be a living example to his players of what basketball can do for a person on and more importantly off the court.

A standout at Holy Spirit High School and Adelphia University in New York, he played professionally for nine seasons. He now owns his own basketball training business Wayne’s World of Basketball.

“Basketball took me around the world,” he said.

As an Atlantic City native, he understands the resort’s rhythm and community. There is a plaque on Ohio Avenue to honor his grandfather, George, a former Atlantic City police captain, author, and Golden Gloves champion boxer. Nelson’s father, Wayne Sr., was an Atlantic City teacher and coach, and police officer.

“You have to have an understanding (of Atlantic City),” Nelson said. “Just having the ability to relate to these kids. I was once in their shoes, understanding everything around you and the obstacles you have to overcome to be successful.”

Most of all Nelson has a good perspective on basketball. He’ll need that. There are bound to be tough days ahead.

“For me, it’s bigger than basketball,” Nelson said, “making sure that these kids know you use basketball as a tool to aid you in whatever you want to do. For me, the success is in watching them be successful, whether it’s going to college or finding their way in life. That’s the most important thing for me.

“For me, success is measured not only by wins and losses, but more so by the players that come back and thank you for being that role model, that figure in their life that helped them be successful in whatever they choose to do."