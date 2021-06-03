Must win: Millville grad 'humbled' to have coached with Krzyzewski

From there, he played at Wheeling University in West Virginia, scoring more than 1,000 points in four seasons.

Hutchings played professionally in Holland and then enlisted in the Army. He ended up being stationed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Hutchings worked in the school’s athletic department and played basketball and other sports. That’s how he met Krzyzewski.

“He was very direct, very to the point,” Hutchings said. “We had two coaches meetings every day, played ball every day. He’s organized. He’s honest. He’s disciplined. He looks you in the eye when he talks to you.”

Krzyzewski gave Hutchings and his assistants a rule book because he wanted them to know every aspect of the game. Krzyzewski involved his assistant in the game plan and asked for their input at halftime.

It’s no surprise that Krzyzewski was demanding. He took nothing for granted. Krzyzewski once had Hutchings and another assistant drive nearly 300 miles from West Point, New York, to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to scout University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a Division III school Army was about to play. The trip was worth it. Army won the matchup between the two schools by a point.