Murphy: If numbers drop, parents of high school athletes maybe allowed to attend games
St. Joseph vs. Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic vs. St. Joseph during the first half CAL boys semifinals basketball game at Absegami High School Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

There is hope for parents of high school winter sports athletes who want to attend their children's events. 

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during his COVID-19 press briefing that if the numbers continue to get better that might be possible. The high school basketball season kicks off Tuesday with no spectators. 

Murphy did not give a firm timeframe for when attending high school athletic events would be possible, but at least its on the state's radar.

“We just can’t say when,” Murphy said, adding that parents of senior athletes would be prioritizes.  

The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in November a return-to-play plan. As part of the plan, there would be no spectators  allowed at games because of executive orders by Murphy. 

Under the executive order, indoor practices and competitions are limited to 10 people, but if the number of people who are necessary for the practice or competition, such as players, coaches and referees, is greater than 10, the practice or competition may proceed, according to a news release from the NJSIAA. If this exception applies, the number of individuals still may not exceed 25% of the space’s capacity, or 150 people, whichever is less.

"If you’re watching and you’ve got a daughter or son who plays an indoor high school sport, the one thing you could do right now is to make sure everybody in your life, your family, your friends, your neighbors, is wearing one of these to help us continue to drive the numbers down,” Murphy said holding up a mask as he wrapped upped his press conference. 

TO REACH NICHOLAS HUBA: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

