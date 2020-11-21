Murphy clarifies guidelines for outdoor high school sports

Ocean City plays DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Press staff reports
Athletes, coaches, referees, trainers and other people necessary for outdoor high school sporting events are not included in the total number of people permitted to attend, state officials said Saturday.
Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan announced a clarification of the state's pandemic restrictions in a statement.
As previously announced, the limit on outdoor get-togethers, including sporting events, will fall from 500 people to 150, effective at sunset Monday. The restriction is intended to help limit further spread of COVID-19.
However, the limit does not apply to the athletes and necessary personnel mentioned in the clarification.
Ocean City DePaul football
Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti flies into the end zone to score in the first quarter against DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
DePaul beats Ocean City in football
Ocean City DePaul football
DePaul Catholic defensive back Mekhi White picks off a pass intended for Ocean City’s Jake Schneider during the second half of Friday’s game at Carey Stadium in O.C.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ocean City DePaul football
Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti runs in the second quarter against DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ocean City DePaul football
Ocean City’s Jake Inserra runs in the second quarter against DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ocean City DePaul football
Ocean City’s Jake Inserra scores in the first quarter against DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
