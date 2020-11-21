 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murphy clarifies guidelines for outdoor high school sports
0 comments
top story

Murphy clarifies guidelines for outdoor high school sports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean City DePaul football

Ocean City plays DePaul High School, in Ocean City, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Athletes, coaches, referees, trainers and other people necessary for outdoor high school sporting events are not included in the total number of people permitted to attend, state officials said Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan announced a clarification of the state's pandemic restrictions in a statement.

As previously announced, the limit on outdoor get-togethers, including sporting events, will fall from 500 people to 150, effective at sunset Monday. The restriction is intended to help limit further spread of COVID-19.

However, the limit does not apply to the athletes and necessary personnel mentioned in the clarification.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News