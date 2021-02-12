Murphy announces return of parent spectators for indoor sports in New Jersey

The wait is finally over for parents of winter sports student-athletes.

Parents may now attend indoor high school and youth sporting events, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday ahead of his COVID-19 briefing with state officials.

"I know many parents, especially those of our senior athletes, have been anxious to get back into the stands to cheer on their student-athletes in what may, for many, be their final season of competition," Murphy said. "As the metrics in our hospitals and elsewhere continue to trend more positively for us, we feel confident in being able to allow them to do so."

According to protocols from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, up to two parents or guardians per participating athlete may attend effective immediately.

School districts, however, reserve the right to be more restrictive with their facilities if needed.

While fielding questions at the end of the briefing, Murphy was asked how parents and students should feel about having limited access to schools while still being able to attend games.