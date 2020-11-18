Morgan's 2 goals, Winterbottom's winner leads Pirates to South East A final

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team produced more than a dozen shots on net in the first half Wednesday.
Even though the Pirates dominated on offense for the majority of the game, especially the opening 40 minutes, they were held scoreless at halftime.
That changed in the second half.
Corinne Morgan scored twice, and Abby Winterbottom once, to lead the fourth-seeded Pirates to a 3-1 victory over fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic Academy in the South East Region A quarterfinals.
Cedar Creek (6-3-1) plays the winner of top-seeded Middle Township and eighth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional in the semifinals Friday.
Winterbottom scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 74th minute off a rebound in front of the net to give her team a 2-1 lead.
The 16-year-old from Mullica Township said her go-ahead goal did not feel real, but once she realized she gave her team the lead she had a rush of excitement.
“It was really frustrating,” Winterbottom said about not being able to score in the first half despite her team’s multiple opportunities. “But I think once we started working as a team and working together, we were able to get good passes and have more opportunities to score. I was just in the right place at the right time.”
Morgan scored in the 56th minute on a breakaway to tie the game 1-1. The 15-year-old from Port Republic also scored in the 80th minute to cap the scoring.
But her first goal was a huge momentum boost.
“I think (her teammates) realized that, yeah, we can win this game,” the sophomore said. “We have the ability to beat really good teams. It was actually really exciting that I was able to do that.”
Wildwood Catholic (4-6) only had one shot on net in the first half, a 15-yard strike from the right side of the net by senior Gwen Orlowicz that opened the scoring and gave the Crusaders an early 1-0 lead.
That was hard to endure after generating more shots and opportunities in the first half, Cedar Creek coach Danielle Hagel said.
Wildwood Catholic senior goalkeeper Leona Macrina made 14 saves, including 10 in the first half. Olivia Vanelli made five saves for the Pirates.
Cedar Creek controlled the time of possession for much of the opening period but still trailed at the half.
“It’s definitely frustrating, but that’s the name of the game,” Hagel said. “You have to be able to capitalize on your opportunities, and you have to not let up or make any mistakes. We had to play from behind, which we don’t like to do but we did.”
Hagel gave her players a choice at halftime: to either play together as a team and win or take the loss and go home. The team responded positively.
“The first half, I would admit I was kind of lazy,” Morgan said. “I had to pick it up a bit and had to realize that we had to win this game.
“It feels really good. I guess you could say we were the underdogs, but we show other teams we have the ability to win.”
Winterbottom agreed.
“When it was tied, I felt more confident to keep working harder to get one more in the back of the net,” the junior said. “I think we can start (Thursday) to keep working hard at practice and getting focused for (the semifinals).”
Hagel said this COVID-19-shortened season has been very different, especially playing in mid-November in the cold when state playoffs would usually be finished.
But she wanted to coach up her players to finish out the season strong in the semifinals and maybe beyond.
“I just told them to use this (game) as momentum,” Hagel said. “One of my (favorite coaches as a player) always said, ‘Work hard and good things will happen,’ so I just told them if they work hard and they work together, they can do anything.”
Wildwood Catholic;1 0— 1
Cedar Creek;0 3— 3
Goals— Morgan (2) Winterbottom; Orlowicz WC
Goalies— Macrina (14) WC; Vanelli (5) CC
Records— Cedar Creek 6-3-1; Wildwood Catholic 4-6
