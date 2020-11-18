Morgan's 2 goals, Winterbottom's winner lead Cedar Creek to girls soccer semifinal

Hagel gave her players a choice at halftime: to either play together as a team and win or take the loss and go home. The team responded positively.

“The first half, I would admit I was kind of lazy,” Morgan said. “I had to pick it up a bit and had to realize that we had to win this game.

“It feels really good. I guess you could say we were the underdogs, but we show other teams we have the ability to win.”

Winterbottom agreed.

“When it was tied, I felt more confident to keep working harder to get one more in the back of the net,” the junior said. “I think we can start (Thursday) to keep working hard at practice and getting focused for (the semifinals).”

Hagel said this COVID-19-shortened season has been very different, especially playing in mid-November in the cold when state playoffs would usually be finished.

But she wanted to coach up her players to finish out the season strong in the semifinals and maybe beyond.

“I just told them to use this (game) as momentum,” Hagel said. “One of my (favorite coaches as a player) always said, ‘Work hard and good things will happen,’ so I just told them if they work hard and they work together, they can do anything.”