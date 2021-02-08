 Skip to main content
Monday's New Jersey high school basketball scores
Monday's New Jersey high school basketball scores

020921_spt_ocbb

On Feb. 8 2021, in Ocean City, The Red Raiders host Atlantic City boys basketball.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS 

Arts 49, Newark Collegiate 33

Belvidere 47, Sussex Tech 43

Bloomfield 58, Livingston 36

Boonton 50, Parsippany 39

Cedar Creek 56, Atlantic Tech 42

Clearview Regional 53, Gloucester Tech 49

Cresskill 50, Park Ridge 41

Delran 33, Pemberton 28

Deptford 60, Highland 53

Dunellen 55, Middlesex 49

Elmwood Park 51, Harrison 49

Florence 45, New Egypt 37

Glen Rock 38, Verona 32

Gloucester Catholic 79, Pitman 40

Governor Livingston 52, Roselle Park 28

Hawthorne Christian 44, Bergen County Christian 28

Holmdel 61, St. John Vianney 48

Johnson 60, Roselle 49

Middletown North 54, Raritan 33

Newark Central 56, East Orange 39

Ocean City 39, Atlantic City 37

Palmyra 46, Stem Civics 34

Patrick School 66, Don Bosco Prep 57

Rahway 59, Cranford 55

Ranney 67, Wall 31

Riverside 75, Maple Shade 53

Roselle Catholic 71, Westfield 36

Roxbury 45, Morris Knolls 25

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 59, Hillside 49

Somerset Tech 58, South Amboy 43

South Brunswick 58, Monroe 50

South Plainfield 60, South River 45

Summit 53, Oratory Catholic 52

Triton 53, Cumberland Regional 38

Wallington 61, Palisades Park 35

Washington Township 48, Camden Academy Charter 39

West Orange 56, West Side 52

GIRLS

Bridgeton 47, St. Joseph-Hammonton 35

Central Regional 39, Jackson Liberty 36

Delran 33, Cinnaminson 28

Eastern Christian 43, Mary Help 39

Elmwood Park 36, North Arlington 35

Gateway 24, Audubon 22

Governor Livingston 42, Kent Place 31

Haddon Township 37, Haddon Heights 24

Hanover Park 52, Villa Walsh 41

Henry Hudson 33, Lakewood 22

Highland 37, Deptford 34

Hudson Catholic 66, Lincoln 27

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 35, Glen Rock 29

Irvington 29, Passaic Charter 24

Johnson 52, Hillside 34

Jonathan Dayton 43, Brearley 20

Middle Township 58, Cape May Tech 26

Middlesex 67, Dunellen 27

Middletown South 47, Trinity Hall 43

Morristown-Beard 39, St. Elizabeth 27

New Providence 60, Cranford 37

Newark Tech 37, Arts 34

Ocean City 39, Atlantic City 37

Old Tappan 64, Tenafly 48

Pequannock 69, Hopatcong 43

Point Pleasant Beach 52, Keansburg 23

Ranney 55, Wall 42

Riverside 51, New Egypt 49

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 68, Plainfield 18

Secaucus 48, Lyndhurst 38

South Brunswick 61, Piscataway 55

South River 48, South Amboy 16

St. Mary's-Rutherford 34, Becton 32

University 90, Payne Tech 15

Washington Township 64, Camden Academy Charter 18

Westfield 57, Roselle Catholic 33

Wildwood Catholic 60, Lower Cape May Regional 23

