Monday's New Jersey high school basketball scores

BOYS
Arts 49, Newark Collegiate 33
Belvidere 47, Sussex Tech 43
Bloomfield 58, Livingston 36
Boonton 50, Parsippany 39
Cedar Creek 56, Atlantic Tech 42
Clearview Regional 53, Gloucester Tech 49
Cresskill 50, Park Ridge 41
Delran 33, Pemberton 28
Deptford 60, Highland 53
Dunellen 55, Middlesex 49
Elmwood Park 51, Harrison 49
Florence 45, New Egypt 37
Glen Rock 38, Verona 32
Gloucester Catholic 79, Pitman 40
Governor Livingston 52, Roselle Park 28
Hawthorne Christian 44, Bergen County Christian 28
Holmdel 61, St. John Vianney 48
Johnson 60, Roselle 49
Middletown North 54, Raritan 33
Newark Central 56, East Orange 39
Ocean City 39, Atlantic City 37
Palmyra 46, Stem Civics 34
Patrick School 66, Don Bosco Prep 57
Rahway 59, Cranford 55
Ranney 67, Wall 31
Riverside 75, Maple Shade 53
Roselle Catholic 71, Westfield 36
Roxbury 45, Morris Knolls 25
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 59, Hillside 49
Somerset Tech 58, South Amboy 43
South Brunswick 58, Monroe 50
South Plainfield 60, South River 45
Summit 53, Oratory Catholic 52
Triton 53, Cumberland Regional 38
Wallington 61, Palisades Park 35
Washington Township 48, Camden Academy Charter 39
West Orange 56, West Side 52
GIRLS
Bridgeton 47, St. Joseph-Hammonton 35
Central Regional 39, Jackson Liberty 36
Delran 33, Cinnaminson 28
Eastern Christian 43, Mary Help 39
Elmwood Park 36, North Arlington 35
Gateway 24, Audubon 22
Governor Livingston 42, Kent Place 31
Haddon Township 37, Haddon Heights 24
Hanover Park 52, Villa Walsh 41
Henry Hudson 33, Lakewood 22
Highland 37, Deptford 34
Hudson Catholic 66, Lincoln 27
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 35, Glen Rock 29
Irvington 29, Passaic Charter 24
Johnson 52, Hillside 34
Jonathan Dayton 43, Brearley 20
Middle Township 58, Cape May Tech 26
Middlesex 67, Dunellen 27
Middletown South 47, Trinity Hall 43
Morristown-Beard 39, St. Elizabeth 27
New Providence 60, Cranford 37
Newark Tech 37, Arts 34
Ocean City 39, Atlantic City 37
Old Tappan 64, Tenafly 48
Pequannock 69, Hopatcong 43
Point Pleasant Beach 52, Keansburg 23
Ranney 55, Wall 42
Riverside 51, New Egypt 49
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 68, Plainfield 18
Secaucus 48, Lyndhurst 38
South Brunswick 61, Piscataway 55
South River 48, South Amboy 16
St. Mary's-Rutherford 34, Becton 32
University 90, Payne Tech 15
Washington Township 64, Camden Academy Charter 18
Westfield 57, Roselle Catholic 33
Wildwood Catholic 60, Lower Cape May Regional 23
