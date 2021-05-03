 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB prospect Chase Petty of Mainland set to face Buena Regional on Tuesday in Linwood
0 comments
top story

MLB prospect Chase Petty of Mainland set to face Buena Regional on Tuesday in Linwood

{{featured_button_text}}

Chase Petty is scheduled to make his third start of the high school baseball season Tuesday afternoon.

The Mainland Regional senior and MLB first-round draft prospect is slated to be on the mound when the Mustangs host Buena Regional at 4 p.m.

Petty has lived up to expectations in his first two starts. In his most recent outing, the Somers Point resident struck out 18 and threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Millville on Wednesday.

For the season, Petty is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He has allowed one hit, walked four and struck out 31 in 14 innings.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Petty has committed to the University of Florida but is expected to be selected in the MLB draft to be held July 11-13 in Denver. An MLB.com mock draft last week predicted the St. Louis Cardinals would select Petty with the 18th pick in the first round.

Baseball America ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty as the second-most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB Pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft. ESPN.com ranks him No. 32.

The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.

Mainland Regional (6-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Buena Regional (4-6) has dropped five straight.

​Contact Michael McGarry:

609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News