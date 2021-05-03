MLB prospect Chase Petty of Mainland set to face Buena Regional on Tuesday in Linwood

Chase Petty is scheduled to make his third start of the high school baseball season Tuesday afternoon.

The Mainland Regional senior and MLB first-round draft prospect is slated to be on the mound when the Mustangs host Buena Regional at 4 p.m.

Petty has lived up to expectations in his first two starts. In his most recent outing, the Somers Point resident struck out 18 and threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Millville on Wednesday.

For the season, Petty is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He has allowed one hit, walked four and struck out 31 in 14 innings.

Petty has committed to the University of Florida but is expected to be selected in the MLB draft to be held July 11-13 in Denver. An MLB.com mock draft last week predicted the St. Louis Cardinals would select Petty with the 18th pick in the first round.

Baseball America ranks the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty as the second-most athletic high school pitcher in the draft. MLB Pipeline ranked Petty the No. 23 prospect in the draft. ESPN.com ranks him No. 32.

The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.