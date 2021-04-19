MLB Draft prospect Chase Petty set to make season debut vs. top-ranked Holy Spirit on Tuesday

The Mainland Regional High School baseball players looked behind the backstop before the Mustangs scrimmaged St. Augustine Prep last week and saw between 40 and 50 big league scouts - many of them holding radar guns.
The scouts were there to see Mainland Regional senior pitcher Chase Petty. The scene should be even crazier when Petty makes his season debut on the mound at Holy Spirit in Absecon on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“We kind of experienced at St. Augustine what our regular season games are going to look like (when Petty pitches),” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “I think our kids only needed to see it once to be comfortable with it. I think it’s going to help us down the road and help some of our younger guys with exposure and getting eyes on them.”
Tuesday’s game between Spirit and Mainland is one of the most anticipated regular season games in recent years. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty threw a 102 mph fastball against St. Augustine.
Fairly electric 1st inn. from #PGAA Chase Petty(NJ). Sat 98-100 mph w/ lots of 99/100’s; Flashes improved SL w/ adv. spin traits & vert. tilt; Showed plenty of athleticism fielding his position. #PGHS @PG_Scouting @PerfectGameUSA pic.twitter.com/ZeZgcAGnQT— PG Mid Atlantic (NY, NJ, PA, MD) (@PGMidAtlantic) April 13, 2021
The Somers Point resident has committed to the University of Florida but is a potential first round major league draft pick. The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.
“Chase is a team guy,” Kern said. “He’s hard worker. He’s a humble kid."
It’s not just Petty that makes Tuesday’s matchup so appealing. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland is No. 7. The Spartans feature plenty of Division I college talent.
West Virginia recruit Dave Hagaman is scheduled to start for Spirit.
“People should plan on getting there early,” Kern said, “and because of the quality of the arms plan on not being there too long.”
Petty will face a Spirit lineup that includes outfielders Trevor Cohen and Shane Solari, who have committed to Rutgers and Villanova, respectively.
And just for good measure throw in the rivalry between the schools. It’s a big deal Holy Spirit and Mainland meet in any sport.
The outdoor limit for new Jersey events is currently 200 people, according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 regulations. Holy Spirit coach and athletic director Steve Normane said only scouts and official personnel will be allowed behind the backstop. Fans will sit down the right and left field lines.
The Spartans are embracing the opportunity Tuesday provides.
“This is an opportunity for every single kid on our team and on Mainland’s team,” Normane said. “They’re going to be able to perform in front of scouts that they normally wouldn’t perform in front of. The scouts go see the first rounders but a lot of times they notice someone else. Why shy away from that?”
Normane said the game will benefit Holy Spirit as a whole.
“We get to host this awesome event,” he said. ‘Shows people our campus and facilities. We’re excited.”
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.