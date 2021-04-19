MLB Draft prospect Chase Petty set to make season debut vs. top-ranked Holy Spirit on Tuesday

The Mainland Regional High School baseball players looked behind the backstop before the Mustangs scrimmaged St. Augustine Prep last week and saw between 40 and 50 big league scouts - many of them holding radar guns.

The scouts were there to see Mainland Regional senior pitcher Chase Petty. The scene should be even crazier when Petty makes his season debut on the mound at Holy Spirit in Absecon on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

“We kind of experienced at St. Augustine what our regular season games are going to look like (when Petty pitches),” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. “I think our kids only needed to see it once to be comfortable with it. I think it’s going to help us down the road and help some of our younger guys with exposure and getting eyes on them.”

Tuesday’s game between Spirit and Mainland is one of the most anticipated regular season games in recent years. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Petty threw a 102 mph fastball against St. Augustine.

The Somers Point resident has committed to the University of Florida but is a potential first round major league draft pick. The last Cape-Atlantic League player to be selected in the draft’s first round was Millville’s Mike Trout in 2009.

“Chase is a team guy,” Kern said. “He’s hard worker. He’s a humble kid."