WOODBURY — Conditions were windy for throwers Saturday.

But that did not stop Leah Howard from making history at the 49th edition of the Woodbury Relays at the Howard V. Staeger Memorial Track at Woodbury High School.

The Millville standout won the girls javelin for the second straight season with a personal-best and meet-record 163 feet, 10 inches. Howard's toss is currently ranked second in the country, according to milesplit.com. The Thunderbolts' Shila Austin finished third in the javelin with a personal-best 124-6.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity to come out here and throw far and repeat," said Howard, who was named the Most Valuable Girls Field Performer at the event for the second straight spring. "I was very excited to see a 163 on the board."

Southern Regional senior Fabian Gonzalez won the boys discus at the event for the second consecutive spring. His winning toss was 181 feet, 2 inches, just 2 inches short of the meet record. Bridgeton's Ray Wilks threw 181-4 in 1995 and still holds the record.

Gonzalez's toss was about 4 feet longer than that of the second-place finisher, Penns Grove's Janier Armsteod (177-3). Oakcrest's Micah Walker finished third (159-2). Gonzalez also won the shot put in a personal-best 65-9. He was named the Most Valuable Boys Field Performer at the event for the second straight spring

"I'm feeling good. Had a really good day," said Gonzalez, a Stanford University commit. "Discus didn't go as well as I wanted it to, but I can’t really complain. A great day. Nothing to complain about. … I think I really needed this PR (in the shot put). It's a big motivating factor to keep progressing."

Oakcrest's Ryan Merlino won the boys pole vault with a toss of 13 feet and took home a golden watch. The Falcons won the boys Group II team title with 44 points. Pleasantville was third (28).

"It felt really good," said Merlino, 17, whose personal-best toss is 14-10. "We had a really strong cross wind and all that, so not the best conditions. But I thought I did all right. I wish I got a little higher, but I'll take it. It was a good result. It was just a good day."

Pleasantville wins again

Pleasantville's Isaiah Davenport, A'shod Hill, Xander Roberts-Bogin and Marlon Leslie won the boys Group II 4x100 relay (43.48). Oakcrest's Clayton Husta, Andrew Martin, Asad Hunt and Aziere Stukes were third (43.78). Davenport, Yusuf Golden, Roberts-Bogin and Jermain Nelson won the 4x400 relay (3:26.05).

Last season, Roberts-Bogin ran on the relay team that won the sprint medley.

"I feel really good," he said. "I came here to win a watch."

Davenport, Golden, Roberts-Bogin and Brandon St. Martin finished second in the 4x200 relay (1:32.31), and Oakcrest's Stukes, Martin, Hunt and Corey Thomas were third (1:33.12).

"It's a really big accomplishment," Roberts-Bogin said. "We won this with some new guys."

On the girls side, the Greyhounds' Breana Perez, Sunya Powell, Timaya McGowan and Mikayla Surles finished third in the 4x200 relay in 1:50.03. McGowan, Surles, Powell and Serenity Roberts were third in the 4x100 relay (51.86).

Other results

In Group IV girls, EHT's Taylor Rooney, Amari Pinkett, Sarah Rutledge and Michaela Schlemo finished third in the 4,000 relay (13:04.95). Rooney, Schlemo Devyn Per and Lindsay Taylor finished third in the 4x800 relay (10:28.14). Isabelle Cheeseman, Pinkett and Schlemo were third in the 4x400 relay (4:25.97).

In the girls field events, Absegami's Maya Scannell was second in the pole vault (10-0). Middle Township's Daniella Oliver placed third in the girls discus (114-10). Jaidah Garrett, Sarina Pollino, Scannell and Hannah Ross were third in the girls Group III 4x400 relay (4:12.54). Oakcrest's Royanah Farmer, Da Najia Hicks, Georgia Rowley and Savannah Shelley were third in the girls Group II 4x400 relay (4:13.98).

In Group II boys, Oakcrest's, Husa, Urena, Asmar Gibbs Dugan and Jaiden Santiago were second in the 4x110 shuttle hurdles relay (1:04.82). Teammates Andrae Johnson, LaMarc Rex, Al-Amin Page and Cale Aiken were third in the 4x800 relay (8:24.68). In boys Group IV, Millville's Samuel Ramirez-Martinez, Isaac Roberts, Alton Curtis III and Andre' Williams finished third in the 4x110 shuttle relay (1:05.00).

ACIT's Myles Laws, Theophilus Sample, Desi Stroud and Gavin Caracciolo placed third in the boys Group III 4x200 relay (1:31.26). Laws, Stroud, Theophilus and Trudale Scott finished second in the 4x400 relay (3:27.59). EHT's Amir Halim, Chase Mazur, Ryan Taylor and Christopher Manzo were second in the boys Group IV 4x800 relay (8:16.89). In the boys field events, the Eagles' Ahmad Fogg took second in the long jump (21-10).