 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville's Allen named Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year
0 comments
top story

Millville's Allen named Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
100921-pac-spt-hammonton

Millville’s LeQuint Allen makes his way toward a touchdown with Hammonton defenders in pursuit during Friday night’s game at Wheaton Field.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Millville's LeQuint Allen Jr. has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year.

Allen, who is committed to Syracuse University, is the first Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Millville.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Allen as New Jersey’s best high school football player, according to a release on the award.

Who should be the Press's High School Football Player of the Year

You voted:

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back and linebacker led the Thunderbolts to a 10-1 record and a Group 4 South Jersey Regional Championship. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allen rushed for 1,658 yards and 22 touchdowns on 189 carries through 11 games, and hauled in 13 passes for 204 yards and three TDs.

He also led the Millville defense, recording 129 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five interceptions. Allen is an All-State, All-South Jersey and All-Conference selection.

Allen has volunteered locally on behalf of the Millville Midget Football League.

“LeQuint Allen is the real deal,” said Tim Gushue, head coach at Shawnee High School, in a release on the award. “He can run you over, he can run away from you, he’s just a difference-maker. He’s a really good defensive player too. His physicality is unparalleled. There are some great players in New Jersey, but he’s the best I’ve seen.”

Allen has maintained a 3.26 GPA in the classroom. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News