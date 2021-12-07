Millville's Allen named Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year

Millville's LeQuint Allen Jr. has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year.
Allen, who is committed to Syracuse University, is the first Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Millville.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Allen as New Jersey’s best high school football player, according to a release on the award.
Who should be the Press's High School Football Player of the Year
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back and linebacker led the Thunderbolts to a 10-1 record and a Group 4 South Jersey Regional Championship.
Allen rushed for 1,658 yards and 22 touchdowns on 189 carries through 11 games, and hauled in 13 passes for 204 yards and three TDs.
He also led the Millville defense, recording 129 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five interceptions. Allen is an All-State, All-South Jersey and All-Conference selection.
The Press of Atlantic City will be announcing their high school football Player of the Year …
Allen has volunteered locally on behalf of the Millville Midget Football League.
“LeQuint Allen is the real deal,” said Tim Gushue, head coach at Shawnee High School, in a release on the award. “He can run you over, he can run away from you, he’s just a difference-maker. He’s a really good defensive player too. His physicality is unparalleled. There are some great players in New Jersey, but he’s the best I’ve seen.”
Allen has maintained a 3.26 GPA in the classroom.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.