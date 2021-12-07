Millville's Allen named Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year

Millville's LeQuint Allen Jr. has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year.

Allen, who is committed to Syracuse University, is the first Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Millville.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Allen as New Jersey’s best high school football player, according to a release on the award.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior running back and linebacker led the Thunderbolts to a 10-1 record and a Group 4 South Jersey Regional Championship.

Allen rushed for 1,658 yards and 22 touchdowns on 189 carries through 11 games, and hauled in 13 passes for 204 yards and three TDs.

He also led the Millville defense, recording 129 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and five interceptions. Allen is an All-State, All-South Jersey and All-Conference selection.

Allen has volunteered locally on behalf of the Millville Midget Football League.