Millville wrestling beats Cedar Creek: Roundup

Emma McErlain added 10 assists, two aces and four digs.

Toms River North 2, Lacey Twp. 1

The Mariners (3-3) won it 21-25, 25-14 and 25-18.

For host Lacey (0-6), Kaitlyn Sabat led with 10 kills and 10 digs. Emily Hauptvogel added five kills and three digs, Rebecca Lorton had two kills and four digs, and Lochlyn Martin contributed one kill and 10 digs. Lacey McKim led in assists with 18.

From Thursday

Absegami 2, Mainland Reg. 1

The Braves won 25-11, 18-25, 25-20.

For Absegami (4-1), Iggy Crandell led with 13 digs and six kills. Jackie Fortis had nine kills and five digs. Deesha Choksi had 15 assists and four digs. Jiya Patel had five assists.

Mainland fell to 3-1.

Oakcrest 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0

The Falcons (6-0) won 25-17, 25-7.