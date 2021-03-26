Millville wrestling beats Cedar Creek: Roundup

The Millville High School wrestling team beat host Cedar Creek 48-27 Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League dual meet. The Thunderbolts (2-0) won four straight matches in the middle weights and scored two pins in the upper weights.
Millville winners by pin included Michael Rios (138), Adrian Baez (170) and Jaydan Wright (285). Anthony Romero (132) and Carson Ruocco won decisions.
For the Pirates (2-1), Logan Krowicki (106), Tyler Thomas (113) and Miguel Perez each won by pin, and Alec Murdock (126) won by decision.
106—Logan Krowicki CC p. Greg Groover 2:20
113—Tyler Thomas CC p. Rebecca Royer 2:43
120—John Hagamaan CC by forfeit
126—Alec Murdock CC d. Mason Williams 4-0
132—Anthony Romero M d. Oscar Perez 5-0
138—Michael Rios M p. Ai’ Syan Irizarry 2:30
145—Marco Bassetti M by forfeit
152—Carson Ruocco M d. Antonio Gluercioni 6-5
160—Miguel Perez CC p. Chad Lovell 4:50
170—Adrian Baez M p. Miguel Perez 1:27
182—Solomon Massey-Kent M by forfeit
195—Jason Rivera M by forfeit
220—Edison Andino M by forfeit
285—Jaydan Wright M p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam :50
Records—M 2-0; CC 2-1.
Girls volleyball
Southern Reg. 2, Toms River East 0
The Rams improved to 6-0 with set scores of 25-15 and 25-11.
Rachael Pharo had six kills, 10 digs and 11 service points for Southern. Emma Gildea added five kills, Hailea Krause had four kills, and Emily Soares had 20 assists and seven digs.
T.R. East dropped to 4-2.
Oakcrest 2, OLMA 0
Maddison Pell had six aces and five digs for the host Falcons (7-0), and Maddie Connelly had five kills and four aces.
Emma McErlain added 10 assists, two aces and four digs.
Toms River North 2, Lacey Twp. 1
The Mariners (3-3) won it 21-25, 25-14 and 25-18.
For host Lacey (0-6), Kaitlyn Sabat led with 10 kills and 10 digs. Emily Hauptvogel added five kills and three digs, Rebecca Lorton had two kills and four digs, and Lochlyn Martin contributed one kill and 10 digs. Lacey McKim led in assists with 18.
From Thursday
Absegami 2, Mainland Reg. 1
The Braves won 25-11, 18-25, 25-20.
For Absegami (4-1), Iggy Crandell led with 13 digs and six kills. Jackie Fortis had nine kills and five digs. Deesha Choksi had 15 assists and four digs. Jiya Patel had five assists.
Mainland fell to 3-1.
Oakcrest 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0
The Falcons (6-0) won 25-17, 25-7.
Audra Sockriter had five digs, three service points and a kill for the Caper Tigers (0-4). Renata Reisenberg had four digs. Jenna Ziemba had seven service points. Joelle DuFault had two kills. Genevieve Spitaletto had two digs.
Cedar Creek 2, Hammonton 0
The Pirates won 25-4, 25-18.
Sarah Goodrich led with 12 assists, four service points and two digs for Cedar Creek. Amanda Purdy had six kills and five service points. Ella Crawford had four kills and three digs. Kylie Ackerman had four digs. Kileen McNeill had three kills and three service points.
Hammonton fell to 0-4.
Boys swimming
From Thursday
Cape May Tech 95, Middle Twp. 75
At Cape May Special Services School, yards
200 Medley Relay—CMT (Lucas Gehring, Roman Voinea, Jacob Perez, David Wurtz) 2:02.87
200 Freestyle—Travis McCray MT 2:01.41
200 IM—Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:24.94
50 Freestyle—Chase McCray MT 25.12
100 Butterfly—Acevedo MT 1:06.19
100 Freestyle—T. McCray MT 53.03
400 Freestyle—Evan Carlson CMT 6:58.88
200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Gehring, Voinea, Perez, Wurtz) 1:44.53
100 Backstroke—C. McCray MT 1:09.58
100 Breaststroke—Voinea CMT 1:14.90
400 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Acevedo, C.McCray, N/A, T. McCray) 4:09.06
Records—CMT 1-5; Middle 0-5.
Cumberland Reg. 109, Schalick 43
At Gloucester Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay—CR (Chris Colson, Isaiah Colson, Liam Quick, Perry Stanger) 1:51.20
200 Freestyle—Garron Hindermyer CR 2:15.24
200 IM—I. Colson CR 2:23.22
50 Freestyle—C. Colson CR 23.12
100 Butterfly—Quick CR 1:03.77
100 Freestyle—I. Colson CR 55.20
400 Freestyle—Ben Konyak S 6:55.66
200 Freestyle Relay—CR (Hindermyer, Ethan Orange, Perry Stanger, Eddie Pritsch) 1:52.03
100 Backstroke—C. Colson CR 1:03.89
100 Breaststroke—Austin Ludwick S 1:12.05
400 Freestyle Relay—CR (I. Colson, Quick, Hindermyer, C. Colson) 3:42.70
Records—Cumberland 3-2; Schalick 0-4.
