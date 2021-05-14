 Skip to main content
Millville wins both Cumberland County track titles
Millville wins both Cumberland County track titles

Millville High School won the girls and boys team championships at the Cumberland County Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Bridgeton.

The Thunderbolts won 14 of 16 events in the girls meet and scored 172 points to win the title by more than 100 points. Millville’s Leah Ellis won the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Amiyah Goolsby won the 100, 200 and 400-meter runs.

The Millville boys team scored 159 points to win the title by more than 90 points.

Bridgeton’s Edward Jamison, Millville’s Michael Parmer and Cumberland Regional’s Colton Delcollo each won three individual events. Jamison also anchored the winning 4x400 relay.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scoring: 1. Millville 172; 2. (tie) Cumberland Reg. and Vineland 51; 4. Bridgeton 45.

100—Amiyah Goolsby M 12.95; 200—Goolsby M 26.51; 400—Goolsby M 1:03.92; 800—Tanyha Smith M 2:41.55; 1,600—Diana Gomez B 5:59.07; 3,200—Gomez B 13:28.07; 100 hurdles—Leah Ellis M 15.45; 400 hurdles—Smith M 1:10.95. 4x400 relay—M (Aaliyah Goolsby, Leah Howard, Jada Gross, Sha’Najah Wiliams) 4:30.46; high jump—Ellis M 5-0; long jump—Ellis M 18-3; triple jump—Ellis M 38-8; shot put—Jenna King M 28-4; javelin—Leah Howard M 111-0; discus—Kiomara Batista M 83-6; pole vault—Alaysia Coursey M 8-0.

BOYS RESULTS

Team scoring: 1. Millville 159; 2. Bridgeton 65; 3. Vineland 58; 4. Cumberland Reg. 42.

100—Edward Jamison B 10.81; 200—Jamison B 22.13; 400—Jamison B 50.63; 800—Colton Delcollo C 2:08.90; 1,600—Delcollo C 4:55.76; 3,200—Delcollo C 11:53.88; 110 hurdles—Treshan Stevenson M 16.61; 400 hurdles—Stevenson M 57.69. 4x400 relay—B (Matthew Corn, Domitris Mosley, Demetrius Thompson, Jamison) 3:33.17; high jump—Elias Rivera M 5-10; long jump—Elijah McCullough V 20-8; triple jump—Calem Bowman M 41-1.75; shot put—Michael Parmer M 39-2; javelin—Parmer M 162-0; discus—Parmer M 100-0; pole vault—Travis Gandy M 10-0.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

