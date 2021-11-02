Millville sweeps Cumberland County Cross County Championships

The Millville High School boys and girls cross country teams swept the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Cumberland County Cross Country Championships at Cumberland Regional High School.
Cassidy Blough, a senior, won the girls race in 22 minutes, 55.58 seconds, edging Vineland senior Nicoletta Giuliani, who finished in 22.59.71.
The Thunderbolts took four of the top seven places to win the girls team title with 32 points. Vineland was second with 35, Bridgeton third with 62 and Cumberland Regional fourth with 85.
In the boys race, Millville senior Kishan Patel dominated, winning in 18:54.73. Teammate Jose Bravo finished second in 19:29.28. The Thunderbolts won the boys title with 31 points. Cumberland Regional was second with 48 and Vineland third with 50.
Results
Boys race top 10: 1. Kishan Patel, Millville, 18:54.73; 2. Jose Bravo, Millville, 19:29.28; 3. Anthony Bullock, Cumberland, 19:34.42; 4. Sebastian Mercado, Vineland, 19:39.24; 5. Zain Chaudry, Vineland, 19:45.97; 6. Sean Henry, Cumberland, 19:55.05; 7. Bryan Hernandez, Bridgeton, 20:01.15; 8. Eric Miguel, Cumberland, 20:06.04; 9. Arjun Patel, Millville, 20:11.01; 10. Anthony Kukal, Millville, 20:13.68.
Girls race top 10: 1. Cassidy Blough, Millville, 22:55.58; 2. Nicoletta Giuliani, Vineland, 22:59.71; 3. Pauline Klimsza, Vineland, 23:25.60; 4. Kaitlin Salas Diaz, Bridgeton, 23:31.25; 5. Autumn Mutschler, Millville, 23:37.48; 6. Olivia Solomon, Millville, 23:46.97; 7. Mia Miller, Millville, 23:54.60; 8. Ruth Elahi, Vineland, 23:58.57; 9. Lizeth Sanchez-Avila, Bridgeton, 24:07.67; 10. Jaida Marshall, Vineland, 26:36.11.
