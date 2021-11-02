 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millville sweeps Cumberland County Cross County Championships
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Millville sweeps Cumberland County Cross County Championships

{{featured_button_text}}
hslivecrosscountry.jpg

The Millville High School boys and girls cross country teams swept the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Cumberland County Cross Country Championships at Cumberland Regional High School.

Cassidy Blough, a senior, won the girls race in 22 minutes, 55.58 seconds, edging Vineland senior Nicoletta Giuliani, who finished in 22.59.71.

The Thunderbolts took four of the top seven places to win the girls team title with 32 points. Vineland was second with 35, Bridgeton third with 62 and Cumberland Regional fourth with 85.

In the boys race, Millville senior Kishan Patel dominated, winning in 18:54.73. Teammate Jose Bravo finished second in 19:29.28. The Thunderbolts won the boys title with 31 points. Cumberland Regional was second with 48 and Vineland third with 50.

Results

Boys race top 10: 1. Kishan Patel, Millville, 18:54.73; 2. Jose Bravo, Millville, 19:29.28; 3. Anthony Bullock, Cumberland, 19:34.42; 4. Sebastian Mercado, Vineland, 19:39.24; 5. Zain Chaudry, Vineland, 19:45.97; 6. Sean Henry, Cumberland, 19:55.05; 7. Bryan Hernandez, Bridgeton, 20:01.15; 8. Eric Miguel, Cumberland, 20:06.04; 9. Arjun Patel, Millville, 20:11.01; 10. Anthony Kukal, Millville, 20:13.68.

Girls race top 10: 1. Cassidy Blough, Millville, 22:55.58; 2. Nicoletta Giuliani, Vineland, 22:59.71; 3. Pauline Klimsza, Vineland, 23:25.60; 4. Kaitlin Salas Diaz, Bridgeton, 23:31.25; 5. Autumn Mutschler, Millville, 23:37.48; 6. Olivia Solomon, Millville, 23:46.97; 7. Mia Miller, Millville, 23:54.60; 8. Ruth Elahi, Vineland, 23:58.57; 9. Lizeth Sanchez-Avila, Bridgeton, 24:07.67; 10. Jaida Marshall, Vineland, 26:36.11.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News