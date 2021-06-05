Millville, Southern athletes win S.J. track titles; EHT girls 2nd in team scoring

Ellis also placed third in the triple jump (35-10.50) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.16), which qualifies her to compete in those events as well at the state tournament.

“I am happy, but I know there are things I can work on,” Ellis said. “So, I’m excited to see what I will accomplish in my senior year.”

Braddock’s big day

Jackson Braddock is fast.

And his speed set some records Saturday.

The Southern distance runner shattered the overall meet-record (all groups combined) that West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s Joe Rosa set in 2011. Rosa won the Group III 3,200 that year in 8:56.91

Braddock won Saturday in 8:55.46.

“It felt pretty good,” Braddock said. “It’s a little hot out. I’d like a pool to jump into right now. But I feel pretty good.”

Braddock’s finish was the best in the state and top-50 in the nation this season, according to MileSplit. The Ship Bottom resident just missed his personal-best time (8:54.02).

“I felt pretty good,” Braddock said. “I just want to see how fast I can run.”