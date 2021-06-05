Millville, Southern athletes win S.J. track titles; EHT girls 2nd in team scoring

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Leah Ellis never captured a sectional title prior to Saturday.
Now, the Millville High School standout has two.
Ellis captured the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump and high jump titles at Tom Brown Field on the campus of Washington Township High School. The junior won the long jump with a personal-best leap of 18 feet, 6.75 inches. Ellis won the high jump with a 5-foot leap.
S.J. Group I also competed in the two-day event, which started Friday. The top six finishers in each event, plus ties, will compete in the state tournament next Friday and Saturday. Top finishers in Group IV will travel to Franklin High School. Top finishers in Group I will head to Pennsauken.
Southern Regional senior Jackson Braddock won the boys Group IV 3,200-meter run in a meet-record 8 minutes, 55.46 seconds. Rams sophomore Fabian Gonzalez won the discus at 182 feet, the best in the state this season per MileSplit, and the shot put (56-6). That toss ranks in the top 10 in the state.
Also for Southern, Angel Santiago won the pole vault (13-6).
The Rams won the team title with 82 points. Egg Harbor Township finished third.
Also in the boys Group IV meet, Millville senior Mike Parmer won the javelin (166-9).
Millville sophomore Leah Howard won the girls Group IV javelin (123-3). ACIT junior Tey’ana Ames won the girls Group IV shot put (38-6.50).
The Egg Harbor Township girls team placed second overall in Group IV with 85 team points. Rancocas Valley won with 92.
EHT’s Jayda Green, Anne Rutledge, Mariah Stephens and Lauren Princz won the girls Group IV 4x100 in 48.41. Princz also won the 200 dash by nearly two seconds in 24.67, which ranks among the top 10 in the state according to MileSplit. Stephens won the triple jump (38-1).
Eagles senior Michaela Pomatto won the girls discus (121 feet). EHT’s DJ Germann, Aidan Winkler, Fernando Martinez and Ahmad Brock won the boys Group IV 4x400 relay in 3:25.44.
According to MileSplit, Ellis’ long jump was top-10 in the state.
“To win my first one (sectional title), it feels good,” Ellis said “I was pretty excited.”
Ellis said that typically after a jump she can point to what was wrong and what needs improvement. But that wasn’t the case Saturday.
“Everything just felt right,” Ellis added.
When the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis trained and practiced her craft. She did not compete in cross country this school year, so she spent even more time training and gaining strength for the spring season, she said.
Ellis also placed third in the triple jump (35-10.50) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.16), which qualifies her to compete in those events as well at the state tournament.
“I am happy, but I know there are things I can work on,” Ellis said. “So, I’m excited to see what I will accomplish in my senior year.”
Braddock’s big day
Jackson Braddock is fast.
And his speed set some records Saturday.
The Southern distance runner shattered the overall meet-record (all groups combined) that West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s Joe Rosa set in 2011. Rosa won the Group III 3,200 that year in 8:56.91
Braddock won Saturday in 8:55.46.
“It felt pretty good,” Braddock said. “It’s a little hot out. I’d like a pool to jump into right now. But I feel pretty good.”
Braddock’s finish was the best in the state and top-50 in the nation this season, according to MileSplit. The Ship Bottom resident just missed his personal-best time (8:54.02).
“I felt pretty good,” Braddock said. “I just want to see how fast I can run.”
Despite all his success on the track, Braddock had never won an outdoors sectional title. He did win a sectional championship in cross country. In May, he won three events (800, 1,600 and 3,200) at the Ocean County Championships.
Braddock, who will continue his track and field career at the University of Virginia, also placed second Saturday in the 800 run in 1:53.18. Kingsway Regional junior Kyle Rakitis won in 1:53.13.
Braddock was disqualified in the 1,600 finals Friday. He was running a close second but unintentionally moved lanes and pushed his opponent out of his lane. Braddock’s time was second best but didn’t count.
He said that motivated him Saturday.
“I was a little upset about it, but you can’t argue with the officials,” Braddock said. “I just had to take it and come back out here (Saturday).”
Other medalists
Other local Group IV girls earning medals (top three) included Maria Mezzo (Southern, second in pole vault and third in 100 hurdles), Javonna Williams, Joslynn Whaley, Amiyah Stephens and TaShyah Sample (ACIT, third in 4x100), Amiyah Goolsby (Millville, third in 200 dash), Alexa Ali, Princz, Julia Albeirco and Rutledge (EHT, third in 4x400)
Other local Group IV boys earning medals included Aaron Bullock (EHT, second in high jump), Ahmad Brock (EHT, second in triple jump, second in the 200 dash and second in the triple jump ), Jaiden Brown (Southern, second in the shot put), Elias Rivera (third, 200 dash), Jake Harrison, Michael Chanda, Dominic Plesniarski and Andrew Falletta (Southern, third in 4x400).
Buena senior Maria Muzzarelli finished second in the girls Group I long jump.
PHOTOS South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Washington Township
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Hundreds of high school track and field atheletes competed in the South Jersey Group I and IV sectionals on Saturday morning at Washington Tow…
Egg Harbor Township's Aaron Bullock finished second in the boys South Jersey Group IV high jump competition.
Millville High School junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning at Washington Township.
Southern Regional's Maria Mezzo finished second in the South Jersey Group IV girls pole vault competition on Saturday morning.
Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township senior, finished second in the South Jersey Group IV boys triple jump competition with a mark of 44-9.50.
Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township senior, finished second in the South Jersey Group IV boys triple jump competition with a mark of 44-9.50.
Egg Harbor Township’s Aaron Bullock finished second in the boys South Jersey Group IV high jump competition.
Millville junior Leah Ellis competes in the South Jersey Group IV girls 100-meter hurdles race on Saturday.
Millville junior Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls long jump competition on Saturday morning.
Spectators packed the stands of Washington Township High School for the South Jersey Groups I and IV track and field sectionals Saturday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.