Millville softball defeats Middle Township in season opener for both teams

Dan DiGiovannantonio went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and four RBIs, and Luke DiGiovannantonio went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run.

Nolan Gerstenbacker got the win, pitching four hitless innings, striking out seven and walking five for Cedar Creek (2-0).

Jorge Valentin had the only hit for Bridgeton (0-1).

Pitman 16, Wildwood 10

Miguel Claudio went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and had a triple for Wildwood, which lost its season opener. Nick Cripps was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a triple. Ethan Burke was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Ryan Troiano was 1 for 2 with a run scored, two RBIs and a double.

Stephen Devanney went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Pitman (1-0). Dan Kelly had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Aiden Ewe went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Billy Keehn went 3 for 5 with two runs scored an an RBI. Eric Bogardus went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.

From Monday

Holy Spirit 17, Middle Township 3