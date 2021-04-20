Millville softball defeats Middle Township in season opener for both teams: Roundup

Millville High School’s Olivia Stetler went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs as the Thunderbolts defeated Middle Township 15-7 in a Cape-Atlantic League softball game Tuesday.
Ella Gamber went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Brooke Joslin went 2 for 6 with two runs scored and a triple for Millville (1-0). Alexis West got the complete-game win, striking out two.
For Middle (0-1), Isabella D’Alonzo went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Olivia Clark went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Emma Messer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
OLMA 17, Camden Tech 0
Gianna Terpolilli was 4 for 4 with two runs scored for the Villagers (1-0). Emma Douglas went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Destiny Ragsdale went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Maggie Douglas was 2 for 4 with two runs and a double.
From Monday
Atlantic City 19,
Pilgrim Academy 2
The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Rosie Miltenberger had a triple, a double, four runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases for the host Vikings. Cece Marota had a triple, two runs, four RBIS and a stolen base, and Kayley Hannan added three hits and a run. Winning pitcher Chloe Fricke went five innings, allowed two hits, struck out three and walked two.
Ocean City 9, ACIT 0
Hailey Neville went 4 for 5 with an RBI for the winning Red Raiders. Neville also struck out 13 and threw a five-hit shutout. Christina Barbella had two hits and two RBIs.
Egg Harbor Township 19, Vineland 1
Delaney Sullivan hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and knocked in eight runs to lead EHT to the win. Kayla Dollard and Ryley Martini each knocked in three runs.
Haley Korsack struck out seven and threw a five-inning no-hitter.
Cedar Creek 27,
Cape May Tech 0
Chasedy Johnson, Leah Martin, Abby Gunnels and Allison Amadio each knocked in four runs. Amadio went 5 for 5. Martin struck out 11 in four innings for the win.
Pitman 25, Wildwood 23
Jenna Hans went 3 for 3 for Wildwood. Erin Joslin, Sinaia Stroman-Hills and Leah Benichou each scored three runs for the Warriors.
Lacey Township 6,
Pt. Pleasant Borough 4
Abby Caruso pitch seven innings and struck out five for the win. She also had an RBI and a run scored. Caitlin Jerabek was 1 for 3 with three RBIs for the winning Lions.
Lower Cape May 9, Bridgeton 3
Molly McGuigan went 3 for 5 with two runs scored for the winning Caper Tigers. Jenna Ziemba struck out nine in seven innings for the win.
Absegami 4, Holy Spirit 2
Winning pitcher Tori Smith struck out eight in seven innings and also went 3 for 4. Taylor Timek had two hits for Holy Spirit.
Baseball
No. 5 St. Augustine Prep 5, No. 3 Jackson Memorial 4
The Prep (2-0), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, topped third-ranked Jackson with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brody McKenzie singled in Bryce Oliver for the winning run. Oliver was a pinch runner for Austin Sofran, who hit a two-out double.
McKenzie was 2 for 3 on the day with a run, a double and two RBIs. Kyle Neri went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Andrew Gaines worked three scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win. Gaines allowed two hits and no runs, with four strikeouts and four walks.
Jackson was making its season debut.
Cedar Creek 27, Bridgeton 0
Christian Coppola went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Pirates in the five-inning game.
Dan DiGiovannantonio went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and four RBIs, and Luke DiGiovannantonio went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run.
Nolan Gerstenbacker got the win, pitching four hitless innings, striking out seven and walking five for Cedar Creek (2-0).
Jorge Valentin had the only hit for Bridgeton (0-1).
Pitman 16, Wildwood 10
Miguel Claudio went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and had a triple for Wildwood, which lost its season opener. Nick Cripps was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a triple. Ethan Burke was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Ryan Troiano was 1 for 2 with a run scored, two RBIs and a double.
Stephen Devanney went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Pitman (1-0). Dan Kelly had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Aiden Ewe went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Billy Keehn went 3 for 5 with two runs scored an an RBI. Eric Bogardus went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.
From Monday
Holy Spirit 17, Middle Township 3
Shane Solari went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the wining Spartans. C.J. Egrie also knocked in two runs and scored two runs. Jayden Shertel was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Donovan Patten struck out 10 in five innings for the win.
Spirit is No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Cedar Creek 7, ACIT 1
Dan Digiovannantonio and Christian Coppola each had two hits and two RBIs for the winning Pirates.
Coppola also struck out seven in four innings for the win.
St. Joseph 13,
Cape May Tech 3
The Mercado brothers starred for St. Joseph. Cohl went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Ty was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Brock was 1 for 3.
Cohl and Ty also pitched. Cohl struck out 3 in 1 1/3 innings. Ty struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Ronald Neenhold has two RBIs for Cape May Tech.
St. Augustine 24, Pleasantville 0
Jackson Vanesko knocked in four runs for the winning Hermits. Milan Patel struck out seven in three innings for St. Augustine.
