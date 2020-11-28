Millville snaps losing streak vs. Vineland in annual rivalry game

VINELAND — The Millville High School football team erased four years of frustration with one near-perfect quarter Saturday morning.

The Thunderbolts scored four touchdowns in the third quarter and beat Vineland 35-3 in the 149th meeting between these two rivals. Millville had not beaten the Fighting Clan since 2015.

“Vineland kept talking about a five-peat, but we came out here and did what we had to do,” Millville senior linebacker and wide receiver Davonte White said. “All we were thinking about is that we couldn’t let them get the five-peat. One hundred and forty nine games, Vineland and Millville. It’s a big rivalry, and I’m glad in my senior year we came out here and did what we had to do.”

Millville junior running back LeQuint Allen rushed 30 times for 149 yards and three TDs and intercepted a pass on defense. Junior quarterback Nate Robbins threw for 177 yards and two TDs.

“This feels really good to finally beat Vineland,” Robbins said. “Vineland is always in the back of our mind.”

Holiday rivalry games may have faded elsewhere in New Jersey but not in Millville and Vineland. This game is always among these Cumberland County schools’ most anticipated of the season.