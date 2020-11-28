Millville snaps losing streak vs. Vineland in annual rivalry game

VINELAND — The Millville High School football team erased four years of frustration with one near-perfect quarter Saturday morning.
The Thunderbolts scored four touchdowns in the third quarter and beat Vineland 35-3 in the 149th meeting between these two rivals. Millville had not beaten the Fighting Clan since 2015.
“Vineland kept talking about a five-peat, but we came out here and did what we had to do,” Millville senior linebacker and wide receiver Davonte White said. “All we were thinking about is that we couldn’t let them get the five-peat. One hundred and forty nine games, Vineland and Millville. It’s a big rivalry, and I’m glad in my senior year we came out here and did what we had to do.”
Millville junior running back LeQuint Allen rushed 30 times for 149 yards and three TDs and intercepted a pass on defense. Junior quarterback Nate Robbins threw for 177 yards and two TDs.
“This feels really good to finally beat Vineland,” Robbins said. “Vineland is always in the back of our mind.”
Holiday rivalry games may have faded elsewhere in New Jersey but not in Millville and Vineland. This game is always among these Cumberland County schools’ most anticipated of the season.
The rivalry began in 1893, and Vineland leads the series 67-63-19. Saturday’s contest was probably unlike any other in the rivalry’s history. Only 150 fans attended on an unseasonably-warm and sunny day because of the state’s COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
The game is usually played on Thanksgiving but was pushed back to Saturday because COVID-19 shutdown Vineland earlier this month. The Fighting Clan (2-4) resumed practice Wednesday. An understandably-rusty Vineland hurt itself with four turnovers.
Still, Millville (4-4) led just 6-0 after two quarters. Whatever the Thunderbolts did at halftime it should remember for future use.
“Just halftime adjustments,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “We were able to capitalize. We saw some things in the first half.”
The Thunderbolts outscored Vineland 29-0 in the third quarter.
Robbins was 10 for 10 with 178 yards, throwing TD passes of 40 yards to White and 61 yards to Calem Bowman in the quarter.
Allen ran for two TDs in the quarter and intercepted a pass. Tiyon Cephas also intercepted a pass.
Millville set the tone for the third and fourth quarters by receiving the second-half kickoff and driving 75 yards in 15 plays to take a 14-0 lead.
With the win, Millville wrapped up an impressive season. The Thunderbolts played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules and beat South Jersey powers St. Augustine Prep and Williamstown. Millville featured multiple underclassmen in key spots this season and will be projected to be one of South Jersey’s top teams next year.
“I’m more excited about the (upcoming) offseason than I am playing in the games,” Thomas said. “We have a lot to work with, a lot. And the guys that are coming up from the midgets? Phew, it’s going to be fun.”
Millville 6 0 29 0 — 35
Vineland 0 0 0 3 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
M—Allen run (kick missed)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Allen 6 run (Cephas pass from Robbins)
M—White 40 pass from Robbins (Hunter kick)
M—Allen 2 run (Hunter kick)
M—Bowman 61 pass from Robbins (Hunter kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
V—Garton 31 field goal
Records—Millville 4-4, Vineland 2-4.
