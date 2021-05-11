Millville remains undefeated, beats Mainland: Roundup

Olivia Stetler drove in three runs and added three hits as the undefeated Millville High School softball team beat Mainland Regional 10-6 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.
Millville is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Novalee Bybel and Haley Brag each had two RBIs for the Thunderbolts (8-0). Brooke Felice and Ella Gamber each scored two runs. Ashley Brag pitched a complete game with one strikeout.
For Mainland (5-7), Isabella Canesi, Ava Kinkler and Joslyn Adams each doubled. Adams had three RBIs. Canesi scored twice. Bella D’Agostino pitched six innings and struck out four.
Jackson Liberty 10, Pinelands Reg. 3
Jackson Liberty improved to 6-5. Pinelands fell to 4-6. No further information was available.
No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 7, Lower Cape May 1
Madison Biddle hit two home runs and drove in four for EHT (10-3), which is ranked No. 10. Haley Korsak singled twice and scored two runs. Delaney Sullivan scored two runs and doubled. Korsak pitched a complete game, striking out 12.
Arianna Cataldo had the lone RBI for Lower (2-9). Hailee Stiefel scored. Delaney Brown doubled. Brown also pitched six innings.
Southern Reg. 3, Toms River East 2
Sarah Lally singled twice and drove in two for undefeated Southern (9-0). Leah Morrin, Yacono Laci and Claire Gosse each scored a run. Morrin hit two doubles. Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game, striking out four.
Morgan Slomkowski singled twice for Toms River East (4-4).
Our Lady of Mercy 7, Middle Twp. 1
Gianna Terpolilli had three RBIs and scored two runs for OLMA (8-2). Faith Huscher had two RBIs. Emma Douglas scored twice and doubled. Destiny Ragsdale scored twice and doubled. Douglas and Terpolilli each struck out five.
For Middle (3-11), Grace Thompson singled and scored a run. Alexis Yaeckel singled. Charlotte Selover struck out five in six innings.
Atlantic Christian 19, Gloucester Christian 9;
Atlantic Christian 29, Gloucester Christian 8
Atlantic Christian won both games of a doubleheader. In the first game, Evangelina Kim went 3 for 3 with a double for Atlantic Christian. Alli Schlundt went 2 for 2 with a double.
In the second game, Sydney Pearson went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Kim went 3 for 3 with a double and a triple. Vera Huff hit a two-run single. Shelby Einwechter had four hits. Atlantic Christian improved to 8-0.
From Monday
Oakcrest 3, Absegami 2
Oakcrest improved to 7-6. For Absegami (4-9), Ayana Crandell and Tori Smith each had RBIs. Smith and Juliana Cappolina each scored. Cappolina doubled. Smith struck out 14 in six innings.
No. 1 St. Joseph 3, Paul VI 1
Xelynn Conde hit three singles and had an RBI for the undefeated Wildcats (18-0). Brianna Bailey and Macie Jacquet each scored a run. St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, scored two runs in the fifth inning. Makayla Veneziale earned the win, striking out 11.
Ocean City 11, Wildwood Catholic 0
Natalia Cesari doubled, had two RBIs and scored two runs for Ocean City (8-3). Hailey Neville singled twice and drove in two runs. Aneecia Morales, MacKenzee Segich and Morgan Rocap each scored twice.
The Crusaders fell to 2-6.
No. 7 Hammonton 3, Vineland 0
Hammonton (9-0) remained undefeated. Krista Tzaferos hit three singles. Alexa Panagopoylos had two RBIs. Makenzie Edwards singled twice and scored two runs. Edwards also pitched a complete game, striking out 10. Hammonton is ranked No. 7.
Bailey Dickenson and Morgan Harrell-Alvarez each singled for Vineland (6-7).
Atlantic Christian 26, Kings Christian 5
Atlantic Christian scored 11 runs in the fifth and six in the sixth. For Atlantic Christian (6-0), Sydney Pearson went 4 for 4 with a triple and a grand slam. Chloe Vogel went 3 for 3 with a double. Evangelina Kim went 4 for 4 with a double. Shelby Einwechter struck out five.
From Sunday
St. Joseph wins tourney
St. Joseph beat Deptford 10-0 in the Spartan Softball Showdown Tournament semifinals at Deptford High School. The undefeated Wildcats then beat Washington Township 8-1 in the championship to take home the title.
St. Joseph, the top-ranked team in the Elite 11, improved to 17-0.
Makayla Veneziale was the winning pitcher in both games, combining for 15 strikeouts.
In the first game, Davianna Jimenez went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and had two RBIs. Jenna Calchi hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
In the championship game, Atira Myrie hit a three-run homer. Brianna Bailey went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and a homer.
