Millville remains unbeaten in win over EHT: Late Friday

The Millville High School girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Friday.

Olivia Giordano scored twice and had two assists for Millville (9-0). Sadie Drozdowski, Julianna Giordano and Mary Greco each scored once.

Gabby Wheatly made 10 saves for Millville. Maddie Eye scored for EHT (4-3-2).

Ocean City 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Summer Reimet scored, and Hope Slimmer had a goal and an assist. Joy Slimmer had an assist, and Tori Vliet made three saves for Ocean City, which improved to 11-0. OLMA's (3-4-1) Elizabeth Giamboy made 18 saves.

Triton Reg. 4, Cumberland Reg. 2: Brittany Boyle scored twice in the win. Krya Samalonis had a goal and an assist, and Jenna Kolacz scored. Mogran Jenkins made five saves for Triton (8-2). Alee Lerito and Saniya Chappius each scored for the Colts (3-8). Emily Bokma made 12 saves.

Southern Reg. 4, Monmouth 0: The Rams (4-3-3) were led by Gianna Simon's two goals and an assist. Melanie Lockwood scored, Riley Schoka had a goal and an assist, and Rory Hagen added an assist. Leah Morrin made 10 saves.

