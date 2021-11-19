Millville QB Nate Robbins' stellar senior season culminates in sectional title

MILLVILLE — When Nate Robbins was in eighth grade, his midget football team went 1-9.

Robbins and his fellow seniors had never won a championship until Friday.

Top-seeded Millville High School knocked off No. 2 seed Ocean City 40-3 to win the South Jersey Group IV championship on their home turf at Wheaton Field.

It was several years of hard work coming to fruition for the Class of 2021.

"We've been wanting this our whole four years (in high school)," said Robbins, 17. "Coming out here and getting it on our home field was something really special."

Robbins was just as steady as he had been all season for the Thunderbolts. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 189 yards and three touchdown passes. He threw an interception that came on a nice play from an Ocean City defender. He also converted three long third downs for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 10-1.

"He's the heart and soul of this offense," Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. "When he's on the field at quarterback, his mindset is very similar to mine, and I wouldn't trade him for the world."

Thomas said the Thunderbolts offense goes through Robbins, calling the three-year starting QB another coach on the field.