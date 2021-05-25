Millville nips LCM 14-13 in CAL girls lacrosse: Roundup

The Millville High School girls lacrosse team edged host Lower Cape May Regional 14-13 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
Sisters Julianna and Olivia Giordano each had four goals and an assist for the Thunderbolts (8-5), and Casey Etter added three goals and an assist.
Reese Sheppard, Karli Jones and Melania Tomlin each added a goal. Angelina Kenelia made eight saves.
For Lower (8-5), Sabrina Faulkner scored six goals, Julia Gibson had four goals and an assist. Maddie Schiffbauer had two goals and Tessa Hueber had one. Allyson Walsh made 10 saves.
Egg Harbor Twp. 12, Absegami 8: Anna Smith led the visiting Eagles (9-6) with four goals, and Cheyenne Avellino, Grace Carpenter and Kylie Elwell each had two.
Brianne Macchia had six saves for the win.
Haleigh Schafer scored five goals for Absegami (3-12), and Sarah Glass had two. Kylie Waldman had three saves.
Our Lady of Mercy. 16, Triton Reg. 2: Adrianna Dodge and Fiona Lockhart both scored five goals for the host Villagers (7-7), and Mina Lockhart added three.
Lindsey Serafine made eight saves.
Triton fell to 3-11.
Softball
Lacey Twp. 12, Pinelands Reg. 2: Lacey pitcher Caitlin Jerabek gave up two hits over the six-inning distance, walked two and struck out two.
Jerabek also was 3 for 4 with a run and three RBIs. Chelsea Melkowits went 3 for 4 with a triple, and Grace Giordano, Caitlyn Voskanyan, Abby Caruso and Alyssa Costello each had two hits.
From Monday
Our Lady of Mercy 14, Bridgeton 0: Emma Douglas pitched a five-inning one-hitter for visiting OLMA (12-5) and went 2 for 5 with a double.
Faith Huscher was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Mackenzie Hyland, Olivia Stefano, Destiny Ragsdale and Samantha Mazzone each added two hits.
Bridgeton pitcher Taylor Bailey struck out six. The Bulldogs fell to 2-13.
Boys tennis
Millville 4, Atlantic City 1
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Jacob Lewis 7-5, 6-0; Andrew Crain M d. Jay Patel 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan M d. Daniel Cohen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy M d. Bibek Das-Tommy Liao 6-2, 6-4; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift M d. Maahir Habib-Athar Hanjra 6-2, 6-3.
Records: M 15-2; AC 6-9.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Maxwell Souder d. Mihir Patel 6-4, 6-3; Caleb Lawson d. Param Patel 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Justin Popdan d. Clark Bergen 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Connor Deignan-Sean Murphy won by forfeit; Robert Eckel-Matt Eck won by forfeit.
Records: BR 0-15; LCM 3-12.
St. Augustine Prep 5, Hammonton 0
Singles: Vince Coiro d. Matthew Baugh 6-1, 6-1; Tanner Roth d. Brett Hare 6-7 (7-9), 6-2, 10-8; Vincent Polistina d. Nick Iuliucci 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare d. Jake Fisher-Marco Schiano 6-0, 6-0; Santino Casale-Warren Garland d. Victor Martinez-John Waddell 6-0, 6-0.
Records: SA 11-3; H 7-7.
Middle Township 5, Vineland 0
Singles: Maximilian Gilbert d. Mark Baranovsky 6-0, 6-1; Xander Hardin d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-2, 6-3; Shane Kern d. Austin Bushman 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: John Leahy-Steve Berrodin d. Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel 6-0, 7-5; Simon Hardin-Markos Sakoulas d. Gregory Burgess-Angel Espinosa 6-1, 6-0.
Records: MT 14-2; V 4-11.
