Millville nips LCM 14-13 in CAL girls lacrosse: Roundup

The Millville High School girls lacrosse team edged host Lower Cape May Regional 14-13 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Sisters Julianna and Olivia Giordano each had four goals and an assist for the Thunderbolts (8-5), and Casey Etter added three goals and an assist.

Reese Sheppard, Karli Jones and Melania Tomlin each added a goal. Angelina Kenelia made eight saves.

For Lower (8-5), Sabrina Faulkner scored six goals, Julia Gibson had four goals and an assist. Maddie Schiffbauer had two goals and Tessa Hueber had one. Allyson Walsh made 10 saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 12, Absegami 8: Anna Smith led the visiting Eagles (9-6) with four goals, and Cheyenne Avellino, Grace Carpenter and Kylie Elwell each had two.

Brianne Macchia had six saves for the win.

Haleigh Schafer scored five goals for Absegami (3-12), and Sarah Glass had two. Kylie Waldman had three saves.

Our Lady of Mercy. 16, Triton Reg. 2: Adrianna Dodge and Fiona Lockhart both scored five goals for the host Villagers (7-7), and Mina Lockhart added three.

Lindsey Serafine made eight saves.

Triton fell to 3-11.